Jonathan Brownson and Jake Keaveny To Join Cahill's London Office as Partners in September 2020

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP and Cahill Gordon & Reindel (UK) LLP are pleased to announce Jonathan Brownson and Jake Keaveny will be joining our Firm on September 21, 2020, as partners in our London office.

Jonathan, who was the head of Allen & Overy's leveraged finance practice, is a highly regarded transactional lawyer who represents banks and other financial institutions in a wide array of complex financing transactions. Jake, formerly a partner in Allen & Overy's capital markets group, represents banks and other financial institutions arranging high yield and other debt financings in the capital markets.

Cahill's chairman, Bill Hartnett, commented "Upon the arrival of Jonathan Brownson and Jake Keaveny, our UK and European finance practice representing financial institutions will be on par with our market leading practice in New York. This is the right moment for Cahill to expand its position in London, and we anticipate that our presence in the UK and European banking and capital markets will grow tremendously with Jonathan and Jake on board."

Jonathan Brownson said "I am extremely excited about joining Cahill and having the opportunity to build out Cahill's platform in the UK and Europe. I have been of the opinion for a long time that Cahill has an enormous opportunity for growth in London, and I am thrilled that I'm going to be part of that growth story."

Jake Keaveny commented "I am very happy that I will be returning to Cahill, where I started my legal career, and rejoin my many friends there. I look forward to contributing to Cahill's growing London presence."

In the first half of 2020, Cahill had the leading market share worldwide representing financial institutions with a 31.1% share of the high yield market and a 45.7% share of the leveraged lending market according to Bloomberg. Cahill has been the #1 legal advisor to high yield bond underwriters since rankings started in 2005 and the top ranked legal advisor to lead arrangers of leveraged loans since 2010.

About Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Cahill is among the most successful law firms in the world. With a history of legal innovation dating back to the firm's founding in 1919, Cahill is trusted by market-leading financial institutions, companies and their boards to manage significant corporate and financing transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. Based in New York, Cahill also has offices in London and Washington, D.C.

