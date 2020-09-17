Jonathan Comer Appointed to Page County Economic Development Authority

On August 25, 2020, the Shenandoah Town Council voted unanimously to recommend the Page County Board of Supervisors appoint Comer to fill an unexpired term on the Page County Economic Development Authority citing that "the entire community will benefit from his abilities as an experienced business person." The Economic Development Authority supports strategies and initiatives that strengthen the local economy including providing health and financial resources for small businesses during COVID-19.

"I am honored to have this opportunity to serve on the Page County Economic Development Authority," stated Comer. "Helping the community by fostering economic development is my primary focus as a commercial lender with First Bank & Trust Company. It is only fitting that I carry out this same mission as a volunteer in our community."

In addition to his most recent appointment to the Economic Development Authority, Comer serves as Commissioner of the Page County Planning Commission in Luray, Virginia; Treasurer of Shenandoah Heritage Center in Shenandoah, Virginia; President of the Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution in Harrisonburg, Virginia; and President of the Caverns Shrine Club in Luray, Virginia. He has been recognized for numerous awards from Future Business Leaders of America, LSU Graduate School of Banking, the Daily News Record and he was presented the Inaugural Rising Star Award from the Virginia Association of Community Banks in 2016.

Jonathan's resides in the Town of Shenandoah where his family has been for at least 9 generations. He has thirteen years of experience in banking and finance. Prior to this, Jonathan's family operated Comer's Hardware Store in Shenandoah. Jonathan's office is located at 120 University Boulevard in Harrisonburg, Virginia. [email protected] 540-434-0671.

