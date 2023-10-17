Jonathan Porter Appointed as CD&R Funds Operating Advisor

News provided by

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

17 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Former Chief Product Officer at Bright Health Group and athenahealth to Support Healthcare Investment Opportunities

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R" or the "Firm") today announced the appointment of Jonathan Porter as an Operating Advisor to CD&R funds. Mr. Porter will draw on his more than 25 years of experience leading business and commercial functions within the healthcare sector to support CD&R in identifying and evaluating new investment opportunities in healthcare information technology, software and tech-enabled services businesses.

Mr. Porter is the former Chief Product Officer at Bright Health Group, a technology-enabled, value-driven healthcare company serving aging and underserved consumers with unmet clinical needs, with responsibility for the design and delivery of its comprehensive technology strategy. During his tenure with Bright Health Group, Mr. Porter also served as CEO of DocSquad, the company's provider-facing and virtual care platform launched in 2021. Previously, Mr. Porter was the Chief Product Officer at athenahealth, where he led the direction and execution of its market-leading and innovative electronic medical record and revenue cycle management platform and product portfolio.

"Jon is a seasoned healthcare executive with experience growing market-leading companies," said Ravi Sachdev, CD&R Partner. "We believe his knowledge and expertise represent an excellent fit with our culture and commitment to supporting transformative companies that are enabling the development of advanced technologies and improving the lives of patients. We look forward to collaborating with Jon to expand CD&R's portfolio across this compelling sector."

"I am thrilled to be working with a firm that is focused on generating strong performance and aligned around a set of values where integrity is at the core of its approach," said Mr. Porter. "CD&R's depth of operating and investment expertise across the healthcare industry in my opinion positions the firm to build sustainable businesses by driving growth, and I am excited to work with CD&R's investment team and the management teams of its portfolio companies to unlock value."

Prior to his time with Bright Health Group and athenahealth, Mr. Porter founded and led Healthcare Data Services, a provider of products to help support population health management for companies entering risk-based contracts. He additionally founded and served as CEO of White Stone Solutions, a business focused on data analysis consulting engagements.

Mr. Porter received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at Babson College.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice 

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses primarily in the Business Services, Consumer, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials and Technology sectors. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $46 billion in over 120 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $190 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London with a team of 115+ investment professionals and 11 full time Operating Partners and 33 Advisors to CD&R Funds. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com and follow the Firms activities through LinkedIn and @CDRBuilds on X/Twitter. 

Contact: 
Jon Selib
212-407-6035
[email protected]

SOURCE Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

