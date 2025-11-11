Jonathan Smoke Named Cox Automotive Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive announced today that Jonathan Smoke has been named executive vice president and chief strategy officer, effective Nov. 10. Smoke will succeed Amy Mills, who will be departing at the end of the year, following the announcement in July of her retirement after nearly 25 years of service at Cox Automotive.

Jonathan Smoke is Cox Automotive's chief strategy officer.

Since joining Cox Automotive as chief economist in 2017, Smoke has been an integral part of the company's strategic planning process and a trusted voice both within Cox Automotive and across the broader automotive industry. His ability to translate complex data into actionable insights has helped guide the enterprise through significant market volatility and positioned the company for continued growth. Since January 2024, Smoke has also served as chief economic advisor for Cox Enterprises, parent company of Cox Automotive, demonstrating his broad ability to connect macroeconomic trends with business strategy.

"No one has a better understanding of our business and the external industry environment than Jonathan does," said Steve Rowley, president of Cox Automotive. "His counsel and expertise will be invaluable as we shape our future direction, and we have confidence in his ability to steer us to success in this expanded role."

Smoke brings nearly three decades of strategic leadership experience across diverse industries. Before joining Cox Automotive, he held the role of chief economist at Realtor.com and Hanley Wood, a media and market intelligence firm. He served in multiple leadership positions at Beazer Homes, including senior vice president of Strategy and Innovation.

In conjunction with this announcement, Jeremy Robb has been named interim chief economist to ensure continuity in economic analysis and industry insights as the search for a full-time chief economist begins. Robb currently serves as senior director and deputy chief economist at Cox Automotive.

