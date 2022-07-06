Jonathon Lipko Joins Valor as Company's New COO

Former Amazon exec set to oversee all departmental operations and streamline business processes

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , an asset management and professional services company specializing in oil and gas mineral rights , has announced the hiring of Jonathon Lipko to serve as the organization's new chief operating officer. The company's rapid growth, which has seen both its staffing and revenue double in the last 12 months, necessitated the addition of a visionary leader to oversee all departmental operations and streamline Valor's multiple business units into one cohesive organization.

"The company continues to grow and prosper in ways we couldn't have imagined just a year ago," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "What we needed was a veteran executive who could step in on day one and evaluate all of our departmental operations and business processes. We're confident that Jonathon Lipko is the perfect choice to join the C-suite here at Valor and we look forward to his contributions."

With business interests in over 30 U.S. states, Valor manages the mineral and property rights for over 80,000 entities, which generate over $100 million in annual revenue for their clients. The company professional services scope also extends beyond the energy sector to include Valor Ignite™ - an on-demand outsourcing services solution for accounting, business processes, contract C-suite engagements and back-office support . Valor manages assets for a wide range of client profiles, including individuals, families, partnerships, trusts, non-profits, universities, institutions, investment funds, and family offices.

Lipko has enjoyed a successful and prestigious career as an operations executive who specializes in large-scale corporate turnarounds, having worked for global aerospace giants such as Boeing and Raytheon. His skill sets include strategic planning, performance enhancement, problem resolution, personnel growth, marketing, and change management. Prior to joining the Valor team, Lipko was the lead operations manager at Amazon's one million square-foot distribution facility in Park City, Kansas, where he oversaw the productivity of a 300-person team managing $250 billion in revenue. His programs and initiatives at Amazon led to a 50% increase in productivity and a 20% reduction in operational defects for the company.

"There's nothing I'd rather do than lead operational improvement for companies with unlimited potential," stated new COO Jonathon Lipko. "Having studied Valor's position in the marketplace and the potential for growth that's already present, it's going to be a pleasure working with this organization to take things to the next level of success, both internally and externally."

