Valor Ranks on Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Workplaces List

Company Earns Spot on Best Companies to Work For List for Third Consecutive Year

FORT WORTH, Texas,, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based oil and gas asset management provider, specializing in mineral management and back-office solutions, ranked on Fort Worth Inc.'s 2024 Best Companies to Work For list for the third year in a row. The 2024 list ranked 45 companies in the small (15-49 employees), medium (50-249 employees) and large (250+ employees) categories. Valor ranked sixteenth in the small company category. The honorary awards luncheon was held at River Ranch Stockyards on Thursday, Aug. 15. Over 350 attendees from companies across the Greater Fort Worth area gathered for this highly-anticipated event to celebrate.

Fort Worth Inc.

"We are incredibly honored to have made this prestigious list for the third year in a row. Being recognized in the city we proudly call home is truly gratifying, but it's also incredibly rewarding to know that our employees continue to feel satisfied and happy year after year," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO and Co-Founder of Valor. "We remain committed to fostering a healthy culture and creating a great work environment, which not only empowers our team to deliver exceptional work to our clients but also supports our ongoing growth."

The award program is organized and evaluated by Workforce Research Group, an independent organization that assesses companies across Fort Worth to determine which ones offer the best work environments based on employee feedback and other assessment criteria. Participating companies consent to have their employees surveyed anonymously to get a true pulse on employees' input and feelings towards their employer. The results are then ranked, taking into account additional factors such as employee benefits, company culture, vacation policies, wellness programs, diversity initiatives, enjoyable activities and company perks.

Valor prioritizes providing their employees with many benefits, including 100% of health insurance premiums paid for all employees, paid maternity and paternity leave, employer-sponsored Life/AD&D, 401k retirement plan, paid holidays and generous PTO. The company also offers employer-sponsored career development opportunities for employees seeking relevant certifications and licensing to enhance their knowledge and expertise. Valor also encourages employees to take time to recharge and connect with fellow employees through perks such as paid company outings and complimentary entertainment tickets along with parking passes for family and friends. Valor continues to strive to be the best company in Fort Worth to its employees and create an environment that is constantly evolving and improving its culture.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of the leading oil and gas outsourcing companies in the Southwest. Key service lines of the oil and gas asset management company include oil and gas accounting, mineral management and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's innovative mineral management software, mineral.tech®, is a map-based and data-rich platform that integrates accounting, land management, data analytics and reporting. The software allows clients to have a complete view of their asset portfolio and digitally organize all associated critical documents (leases, deed conveyances, revenue statements, JIBs, tax forms, etc.). Valor provides full mineral management services and mineral management software access and support to individuals, family offices, banks, trust and wealth advisors, foundations and universities. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas back-office services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance and other back-office operations.

About Valor:

Valor is an oil and gas asset management services provider that serves mineral rights owners and oil and gas operators and investors. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (2023 & 2024), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022, 2023 & 2024), the Inc. Best Workplaces 2024 list and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back-office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

