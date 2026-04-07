Jones Appoints Boris Peaker, PhD, CFA as Managing Director, Biotechnology Analyst

Seasoned biotech analyst with over two decades of experience joins JonesTrading's expanding Sector Research platform

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC ("Jones") today announced the appointment of Boris Peaker, PhD, CFA, as Managing Director, Biotechnology Analyst. Dr. Peaker will be responsible for covering biotechnology companies within the Healthcare sector, with a focus on emerging technologies in oncology, immunology, and genetic medicines.

Dr. Peaker brings more than two decades of experience as a biotechnology analyst and industry consultant. Most recently, he spent over a decade at TD Cowen, where he played an instrumental role in building and leading the firm's biotechnology coverage. His career also includes three years at Oppenheimer, as well as tenures at several boutique research firms, giving him a deep institutional knowledge of equity markets and the biotechnology industry.

Dr. Peaker earned his PhD in Biophysics from Stanford University and holds undergraduate degrees in Physics and Chemistry from Stony Brook University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

"This is an important step as we continue to broaden our healthcare research platform. Biotechnology remains a critical and rapidly evolving sector for our clients, and Boris' expertise will ensure we deliver the depth of insight needed to navigate it successfully," said Alan Hill, CEO of Jones.

Hans Vitzthum, Director of Research at Jones, added: "Boris is a highly regarded biotechnology analyst with a deep scientific foundation and a strong track record of delivering differentiated insights. His ability to interpret complex clinical data and identify key inflection points will meaningfully enhance our healthcare research platform."

About JonesTrading

JonesTrading Institutional Services, LLC ("Jones") is a leading full-service investment banking firm, providing a comprehensive suite of services, including capital markets, M&A, and strategic advisory to corporate clients. The firm is dedicated to building lasting partnerships by delivering innovative solutions, deep industry expertise, and tailored strategies that drive value and success. Founded in 1975, JonesTrading has established itself as the global leader in block trading and a premier liquidity provider to institutional investors. The firm's offerings also include derivatives trading, outsourced trading, electronic trading, prime services, private markets trading, and research/market intelligence. Member FINRA and SIPC.

For more information, please visit www.jonestrading.com

Megan Bracero

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SOURCE JonesTrading Institutional Services