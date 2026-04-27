Jones Appoints Kevin Dede, as Managing Director, Equity Research

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC ("Jones") today announced the appointment of Kevin Dede, as Managing Director, Equity Research. Mr. Dede will focus on disruptive innovation, covering companies and technologies that are redefining traditional industries and establishing new business models.

Mr. Dede brings more than three decades of experience in sell-side equity research. Most recently, he spent over 12 years at H.C. Wainwright, where he was a pioneer in the space, launching the first sell-side research coverage of cryptocurrency and digital assets well ahead of broader Wall Street adoption. Throughout his career, he has covered a diverse range of industries, including the telecommunications value chain, heavy industry, retail, financial services, and multiple segments of the technology sector.

Mr. Dede began his career at Prudential Securities in 1992 and has since held roles at several leading investment banks, including Montgomery Securities, Merriman Curhan & Ford, and Auriga LLC. He is widely recognized as a technology expert and has been cited by major financial media outlets, including Barron's, Bloomberg Television and Radio, and FOX News.

Mr. Dede holds an MBA and an Engineering degree from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

"Kevin's appointment reflects our continued investment in building a differentiated research platform focused on high-impact, forward-looking sectors," said Alan Hill, CEO of Jones. "Kevin's ability to identify transformative trends early—particularly his pioneering work in digital assets—aligns closely with our mission to deliver timely, actionable insights to our clients."

Moe Cohen, Head of Investment Banking at Jones, added: "Kevin brings a rare combination of deep sector expertise and intellectual curiosity. His broad industry experience and focus on disruptive innovation will enhance our ability to provide differentiated perspectives across an increasingly complex technology landscape."

Hans Vitzthum, Director of Research at Jones, commented: "His experience spanning multiple cycles and sectors gives him a unique lens on innovation and market evolution. Kevin's disciplined approach to research and thematic analysis will be a strong complement to our growing team."

About Jones

JonesTrading Institutional Services, LLC ("Jones") is a leading full-service investment banking firm, providing a comprehensive suite of services, including capital markets, M&A, and strategic advisory to corporate clients. The firm is dedicated to building lasting partnerships by delivering innovative solutions, deep industry expertise, and tailored strategies that drive value and success. Founded in 1975, JonesTrading has established itself as the global leader in block trading and a premier liquidity provider to institutional investors. The firm's offerings also include derivatives trading, outsourced trading, electronic trading, prime services, private markets trading, and research/market intelligence. Member FINRA and SIPC.

For more information, please visit www.jonestrading.com

Megan Bracero

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SOURCE JonesTrading Institutional Services