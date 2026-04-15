Jones Appoints Soumit Roy, PhD, as Managing Director, Investment Banking

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC ("Jones") today announced the appointment of Soumit Roy, PhD, as Managing Director, Investment Banking, further strengthening the firm's capabilities across its Investment Banking and Equity Capital Markets platforms.

Dr. Roy brings more than a decade of equity research experience and deep expertise across biotechnology and healthcare. In his new role, he will work closely with clients to deliver strategic advisory and capital markets solutions, leveraging Jones' integrated platform.

Dr. Roy previously served as Director of Research and Head of Healthcare Research at Jones, where he played a pivotal role in building and expanding the firm's Equity Research footprint. Since joining the firm in 2018, he has covered a broad range of therapeutic areas, including precision medicine, T cell therapy, immuno-oncology, immunology and inflammation, genetic medicine, and neurodegenerative diseases and has built a strong following across healthcare-dedicated investors and Wall Street broadly.

"Soumit's appointment reflects the strength of our integrated platform and our continued focus on delivering differentiated expertise to our clients," said Alan Hill, CEO of Jones. "His deep scientific background and market insight position him well to provide thoughtful, high-impact advice across the biotechnology sector."

Moe Cohen, Head of Investment Banking at Jones, added: "Soumit's move to investment banking underscores the depth of expertise within our firm. His experience and insight in biotechnology will be instrumental as we continue to expand our Healthcare platform."

Earlier in his career, Dr. Roy was a post-doctoral fellow in the Clinical Immunology Department at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York and has published in leading scientific journals.

Dr. Roy earned his PhD in cancer research from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and holds master's degrees in Developmental Biology and Molecular Genetics.

About Jones

JonesTrading Institutional Services, LLC ("Jones") is a leading full-service investment banking firm, providing a comprehensive suite of services, including capital markets, M&A, and strategic advisory to corporate clients. The firm is dedicated to building lasting partnerships by delivering innovative solutions, deep industry expertise, and tailored strategies that drive value and success. Founded in 1975, JonesTrading has established itself as the global leader in block trading and a premier liquidity provider to institutional investors. The firm's offerings also include derivatives trading, outsourced trading, electronic trading, prime services, private markets trading, and research/market intelligence. Member FINRA and SIPC.

For more information, please visit www.jonestrading.com

Megan Bracero

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SOURCE JonesTrading Institutional Services