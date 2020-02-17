Jones Capital Announces Acquisition of Volume Freight

"Volume was a natural fit to add to our team, as the culture aligns with our own core values of integrity, passion, unity, sustainability, and humility," said Brian Haynes, president of Jones Logistics. "We are very excited at the opportunity to partner with the dedicated customers, employees, and vendors of Volume Freight, and we think our expanded service offering and technology platform will allow us to have a positive impact on all of those constituencies. This is really a "win-win" for everyone involved."

"Volume and its employees are proud to join forces with Jones to build even stronger offerings to our customers," said Doug Estes, former owner of Volume Freight. "Jones is known for its high quality and ability to advance businesses and employees alike. We believe in their vision and look forward to being a part of that advancement."

Jones Logistics specializes in dedicated contract carriage and freight brokerage. With the acquisition of Volume Freight and its 80 employees, Jones Logistics now employs 257 people and has offices in New Berlin, WI, Columbus, MS, Lyons, IL and corporate headquarters in Hattiesburg, MS. The company, which has averaged 21% growth each year for the past 5 years, continues to look for opportunities to diversify and deepen its customer base, including through additional asset based and brokerage acquisition opportunities.

"Volume Freight shares the same passion and dedication to their customer base and to their employees as we do, which really made it a natural fit with Jones Logistics," said Tom Caughlin, President of Jones Capital. "We are so excited to partner with Doug and the whole Volume Freight team, and we are looking forward to this next chapter of growth with Jones Logistics as we develop other new partnerships with leading, family-owned transportation and logistics companies."

About Jones

Jones Capital (Jones) is a family owned private capital provider focused primarily on investing in middle-market companies in the transportation and logistics, industrial, and business services markets. Headquartered in Hattiesburg, MS, with offices in Houston, TX, Jones Capital traces its heritage over seven decades to the incorporation of Jones Lumber Company in 1949. Today, Jones' portfolio includes investments in the transportation and logistics, recycling, energy infrastructure, technology, real estate, and timber industries. Jones Capital is actively seeking new investment opportunities. To learn who we are, visit Jones.com.

CONTACT

Amber L. Whitaker

Director of Marketing

Amber.Whitaker@Jones.com

SOURCE Jones Capital, LLC