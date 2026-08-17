Jones Served as Sole Book-Running Manager for Vogenx's $81.3 Million Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC ("Jones") today announced that it served as sole book-running manager for the $81.3 million initial public offering of Vogenx, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOGX) ("Vogenx"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases associated with dysfunctions in human metabolism.

The offering consisted of 6,250,000 shares of Vogenx common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share, at the high end of the proposed range. All shares were offered by Vogenx. Gross proceeds to Vogenx from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $81.3 million.

Vogenx's common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 12, 2026 under the ticker symbol "VOGX." The offering closed on August 13, 2026.

"We are proud to have partnered with Vogenx on this important milestone. This transaction reflects the continued growth of our investment banking and capital markets platform and our ability to deliver thoughtful, high-quality execution for innovative healthcare companies accessing the public markets," said Alan Hill, CEO of JonesTrading.

"The success of this offering underscores the strength of Jones's relationships across the fundamental biotech investment community," said Moe Cohen, Head of Investment Banking at Jones. "Our ability to connect compelling companies with sophisticated, long-term healthcare investors was an important component of the transaction, and we are pleased to support Vogenx as it begins its next chapter as a public company."

"This transaction is a milestone that represents years of hard work from a dedicated team," said Vogenx CEO James Green. "We are now well-capitalized to further the development of therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with dysfunctions in human metabolism, including PBH and gastroparesis. We are grateful to the Jones team for their partnership, commitment and execution throughout this process, and for helping us reach this important milestone."

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Jones

JonesTrading Institutional Services, LLC ("Jones") is a leading full-service investment banking firm, providing a comprehensive suite of services, including capital markets, M&A, and strategic advisory to corporate clients. The firm is dedicated to building lasting partnerships by delivering innovative solutions, deep industry expertise, and tailored strategies that drive value and success. Founded in 1975, JonesTrading has established itself as the global leader in block trading and a premier liquidity provider to institutional investors. The firm's offerings also include derivatives trading, outsourced trading, electronic trading, prime services, private markets trading, and research/market intelligence. Member FINRA and SIPC.

For more information, please visit www.jonestrading.com

Megan Bracero

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SOURCE JonesTrading Institutional Services