JonesTrading Launches JET BLOCKS, Combining Electronic Execution with Access to Agency Block Liquidity

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC ("Jones") today announced the launch of JET BLOCKS, a new solution within Jones Electronic Trading ("JET") designed to combine electronic execution with access to JonesTrading's differentiated agency block liquidity.

JET BLOCKS is tailored for institutional investors who prefer electronic trading while seeking additional liquidity sources when trading less liquid securities or executing orders that represent a significant percentage of average daily volume. The solution enables JET algo clients to access JonesTrading's extensive network of block liquidity while maintaining the efficiency and anonymity of electronic execution.

JonesTrading has spent more than 50 years facilitating agency block trades between institutional buyers and sellers. The firm trades with more than 1,500 institutions, hedge funds, and asset managers and is widely recognized for its leadership in sourcing liquidity in micro-, small-, and mid-cap equities, where liquidity can be more limited.

"The block liquidity at Jones is very valuable, and our algo clients can now engage with that liquidity," said Jorge Hendrickson, Managing Director and Co-Head of Prime Services at JonesTrading. "We recognize that some clients have a preference for electronic trading, but we also know they continue to seek unique sources of liquidity when trading less liquid names or when order sizes equal a high percentage of daily volume."

The JET team has built the tools enabling JET BLOCKS for algo clients," said Troy Draizen, Managing Director and Head of Jones Electronic Trading. "We are very focused on execution quality, client experience, and order anonymity while trading in our algos."

"For more than 50 years, JonesTrading has been known for connecting institutional buyers and sellers in less liquid securities," said Alan Hill, Chief Executive Officer of JonesTrading. "JET BLOCKS extends that core strength into the electronic trading workflow, giving clients seamless access to the liquidity, relationships, and expertise that have long differentiated Jones in the marketplace."

About Jones

JonesTrading Institutional Services, LLC ("Jones") is a leading full-service investment banking firm, providing a comprehensive suite of services, including capital markets, M&A, and strategic advisory to corporate clients. The firm is dedicated to building lasting partnerships by delivering innovative solutions, deep industry expertise, and tailored strategies that drive value and success. Founded in 1975, JonesTrading has established itself as the global leader in block trading and a premier liquidity provider to institutional investors. The firm's offerings also include derivatives trading, outsourced trading, electronic trading, prime services, private markets trading, and research/market intelligence. Member FINRA and SIPC.

For more information, please visit www.jonestrading.com

Megan Bracero

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SOURCE JonesTrading Institutional Services