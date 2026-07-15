JonesTrading Serves as Sole Book-Running Manager for Jones Ventures INTL Acquisition1 Corp's $200 Million Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC ("Jones") announced Monday, July 13, 2026, that it served as sole book-running manager for the $200 million initial public offering of Jones Ventures INTL Acquisition1 Corp.

The offering consisted of 20,000,000 units priced at $10.00 per unit. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 14, 2026, under the ticker symbol "JONEU."

Jones Ventures INTL Acquisition1 Corp is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of pursuing a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

"This transaction reflects the continued expansion of Jones' capital markets platform and our ability to deliver thoughtful advice and strong execution to our clients," said Alan Hill, CEO of Jones. "We are proud of the team's work and pleased to support Jones Ventures INTL Acquisition1 Corp."

Bryan Turley, Chief Financial Officer of Jones Ventures INTL Acquisition1 Corp, added:

"Jones brought senior-level attention, deep market expertise and a highly collaborative approach throughout the offering process. We appreciate the team's guidance and execution in helping us successfully complete this important transaction."

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-eighth of one Class A ordinary share upon the completion of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and rights are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "JONE" and "JONER," respectively.

The company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC, 325 Hudson Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10013, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to the securities was filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 13, 2026. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Jones

JonesTrading Institutional Services, LLC ("Jones") is a leading full-service investment banking firm, providing a comprehensive suite of services, including capital markets, M&A, and strategic advisory to corporate clients. The firm is dedicated to building lasting partnerships by delivering innovative solutions, deep industry expertise, and tailored strategies that drive value and success. Founded in 1975, JonesTrading has established itself as the global leader in block trading and a premier liquidity provider to institutional investors. The firm's offerings also include derivatives trading, outsourced trading, electronic trading, prime services, private markets trading, and research/market intelligence. Member FINRA and SIPC.

For more information, please visit www.jonestrading.com

Megan Bracero

[email protected]

SOURCE JonesTrading Institutional Services