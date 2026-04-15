Jones Soda Co. Announces Expanded Product Offerings in 650 Top-Volume Walmart Stores Nationwide

Summer rollout features fan-favorite 4-packs and a patriotic packaging takeover supporting Folds of Honor and the America 250 celebration.

SEATTLE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones Soda" or the "Company"), today announced an expansion of its retail program with the introduction of new multi-packs in 650 top-volume Walmart locations across the United States.

Building upon its current presence at the retailer, Walmart shoppers will now be able to purchase Jones Soda's craft sodas in convenient 4-packs. The nationwide rollout targets high-traffic stores and will feature three of the Company's most popular, high-demand flavors: Root Beer, Cream Soda, and Berry Lemonade.

In conjunction with this major product expansion, Jones Soda is proud to announce its continued partnership with Folds of Honor (FOH) to support the nationwide America 250 celebration all summer long. Beginning in mid-May and running through November, the new 4-pack cartons available at Walmart will feature special Folds of Honor packaging.

True to Jones Soda's iconic tradition of highlighting real people on its packaging, the individual bottles within these packs will feature photographs of military service members and first responders on the labels. As part of this multi-year partnership with the non-profit organization, Jones Soda will also fund two educational scholarships for Folds of Honor recipients.

"Expanding our product lineup to include these convenient 4-packs in 650 of Walmart's top-volume stores is a major milestone in our ongoing growth strategy and significantly increases our brand's footprint and accessibility," said Scott Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Jones Soda Co. "Equally important is our ongoing commitment to Folds of Honor. By featuring brave service members and first responders on our labels and supporting educational scholarships, we are proud to honor those who serve, uplift their families, and celebrate the America 250 milestone alongside our community."

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer. The Company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The Company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, or https://gomaryjones.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as applicable securities legislation in Canada. Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions readers that any forward‐looking statements provided by the Company are not a guarantee of future results or performance and that such forward‐looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, that the Company will realize the expected benefits of the divestiture of its cannabis business, and that the sale of the Company's cannabis business will enable the Company to sharpen its strategic priorities and accelerate investment in its core soda, functional beverage, and adult beverage categories. Forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward‐looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐ looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Jones Soda Co.