Jones Soda Expands New Food Service Division, Dot Foods Partnership to Canada; Adds North South Management

Food Service Operators Across Canada Can Now Carry Jones Soda on Their Menus

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co . (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its great taste, unconventional flavors, and iconic brand announced today its partnership with Dot Foods Canada and North South Management.

The news dovetails with the craft soda icon's recent launch of its first food service division in the United States, with market leaders Dot Foods, Green Nature Marketing and Ignite Brand Advisors as partners. The Canadian expansion of the new division continues Jones' momentum in bringing its iconic taste and formulations into bars, restaurants, and other eating and drinking establishments, in addition to its strong legacy in retail grocery, convenience stores, and mass retailers. Loïc Tomei, Managing Director Canada will be leading the Canadian team.

"The Canadian expansion with partners Dot Foods and North South opens a new opportunity for food service operators, distributors, and the entire Canadian market to bring Jones to their customers," said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. "Jones was founded in Canada. There has long been a strong demand for Jones in our communities there. Dot provides the opportunity for any distributor in Canada to order as little as one case at a time, opening the door to distributors of all sizes to carry Jones products."

"We at North South Management are extremely excited about our new partnership with Jones Soda. Jones Soda is the true pioneer in the launch and building of the Canadian craft soda segment," said Andrew Armstrong and Charles Perez, of North South Management. "From their original core Soda line and unique consumer labels, Jones Soda has not only aggressive plans to continue building its base business but also plans to launch into new beverage segments with unique, relevant and differentiated propositions to build a true Craft Soda master brand. We are privileged to be at the forefront of this development and look forward to working with Jones Soda for many years to come."

"Jones Soda is an iconic Canadian brand, and Dot Foods Canada is thrilled to partner with a company that has such strong roots in the country as our first craft beverage launch," said JB Harrigton, director of business development with Dot. "Dot's mission is to positively contribute to the success of our business partners, and we see so much potential to do just that with Jones Soda in the Canadian market. Dot's newly opened distribution center in Ontario and soon-to-be expanded warehouse capacity in Alberta mean we're able to provide nationwide distribution of Jones Soda's products across all channels."

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA ) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain and slush machines through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com , www.myjones.com , or https://gomaryjones.com

