Jones Soda Rolls Out Sunset Sarsaparilla 12-Packs to Club Stores Across Canada

SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones Soda" or the "Company"), today announced that the first convoy of trucks carrying its Sunset Sarsaparilla 12-packs has begun shipping to Club store locations across most of Canada.

The rollout represents Jones Soda's largest licensed club-store deployment to date, leveraging high-velocity 12-pack formats designed to drive repeat purchases and premium impulse demand within the Club channel. Distribution now spans every Canadian province, significantly expanding availability of the Fallout™-inspired beverage lineup north of the border.

This shipment is the latest from the Jones partnership with Betheda Softworks to create a series of sodas inspired by the popular Fallout franchise. For months, Canadian fans of the Fallout franchise have expressed strong demand for the in-game beverages, which had previously been limited in availability. Founded in Canada, Jones Soda prioritized the expansion as part of its broader strategy to align brand heritage with high-engagement fan communities and national retail partners.

Following an overwhelmingly positive response from early purchasers and strong fan engagement online, the 30-year-old craft soda company recreated the in-game beverage experience in physical form. The Sunset Sarsaparilla 12-pack is the first Jones Soda licensed release to include exclusive collectible postcards featuring themed drink recipes, enhancing consumer engagement and shareability.

"This rollout brings together everything we focus on as a brand—authentic storytelling, disciplined partnerships, and scalable retail execution," said Scott Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Jones Soda Co. "Jones was born in Canada and it remains an important part of who we are, so expanding availability nationwide was a priority. What's especially encouraging is the early sell-through we're seeing, which reinforces our strategy of pursuing high-impact collaborations that perform well in national club channels."

The Fallout™ platform builds on Jones Soda's proven playbook of leveraging pop-culture partnerships to drive incremental distribution, social engagement, and retail velocity. Similar licensed launches have historically generated outsized performance versus core SKUs during initial launch windows, particularly in limited and collectible formats.

Looking ahead, the company expects the Fallout™ platform to continue expanding through additional pack formats, geographies, and licensed activations throughout 2026, supported by sustained fan demand and strong retailer interest.

The rollout reflects Jones Soda's broader strategy of driving profitable growth through branded innovation, expanded distribution, and high-engagement consumer experiences.

Pack and postcard images (front and back) are available below.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as applicable securities legislation in Canada. Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions readers that any forward‐looking statements provided by the Company are not a guarantee of future results or performance and that such forward‐looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, that the Company will realize the expected benefits of the divestiture of its cannabis business, and that the sale of the Company's cannabis business will enable the Company to sharpen its strategic priorities and accelerate investment in its core soda, functional beverage, and adult beverage categories. Forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward‐looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐ looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Jones Soda Co.