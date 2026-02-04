Jones Walker Appoints Laura D'Angelo Co-Leader of Nationally Ranked Gaming Industry Team

Gaming and Equine Attorney Takes Reins from Industry Stalwart Tommy Shepherd

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to announce the firm has appointed Laura D'Angelo, a partner in the Lexington office, as co-leader of the Gaming Industry Team. Laura will serve alongside current co-leader Kelly Duncan, a partner in the New Orleans office. She succeeds partner and longtime co-leader Tommy Shepherd, who will continue to practice in the firm's Jackson office.

"We are thrilled Laura will join Kelly as a co-leader of our impressive Gaming Industry Team," said Bill Hines, the firm's managing partner. "Her extensive equine and gaming law knowledge, together with Kelly's globally recognized leadership in the field, will allow for further expansion of the team across state lines and overseas."

Over the course of her career, Laura has developed a significant practice in horse racing, sport horses, gaming, and entertainment law, helping clients ensure compliance with the complex and often overlapping state, federal, and tribal laws and regulations that govern these unique industries. She routinely works with leading gaming officials, legislators, and companies worldwide, and provides counsel to clients on acquisitions and sales, financing, state and federal regulation, state licensing of accounting wagering and sports betting companies, and service-provider agreements. Laura has specific experience in online betting and gaming operations, including fantasy sports contests. She concurrently serves as the leader of the firm's equine industry team.

The team received recognition in the 2025 edition of Chambers USA, earning a national ranking in the Gaming & Licensing practice area. Additionally, team members have received leading individual rankings. Kelly is nationally ranked for Gaming & Licensing and recognized in the Chambers Global Guide as one of the world's leading Gaming & Gambling lawyers. Tommy also received national recognition in the area of Gaming & Licensing.

Team members remain influential leaders throughout the industry. Laura served as chairperson for the University of Kentucky National Conference of Equine Law for six years. Kelly previously served as president of the International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL), and Marc Dunbar, a partner and head of the Tallahassee office, is currently serving as IMGL's president. During his tenure as team co-leader, Tommy also served as president of the International Association of Gaming Advisors.

The team, one of the largest gaming practices in the southeastern United States, provides full-spectrum legal counsel and representation for clients with gaming-related interests and needs. The team represents all participants in the industry, including casinos, tribes, product manufacturers and suppliers, pari-mutuels, lottery vendors, sweepstakes, and charities as well as other parties — such as investors, lenders, and vendors — that have gaming-related interests.

