Jones Walker Welcomes 12 Associates

The firm welcomes the following new associates:

Erin N. Alpandinar is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the commercial disputes team in the Baton Rouge office. Before joining Jones Walker, Erin served as a law clerk to the Honorable Judge David C. Joseph for the US District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. She earned her JD from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center, graduating with Order of the Coif honors. While earning her law degree, Erin was editor-in-chief of the Journal of Energy Law and Resources, in which she was also a published author. Erin received multiple awards on her academic merits, including CALI awards for Excellence in Legal Traditions and Systems, Administration of Criminal Justice, Evidence, Immigration Law, Fourteenth Amendment, Federal Courts, and Successions.

Harrison A. Bond is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the New Orleans office, where he advises clients on a broad range of corporate law, transactional, governance, and related matters. He earned his JD from Tulane University Law School, where he graduated with Order of the Coif honors. While in law school, Harrison served as managing editor of the Tulane Law Review and interned in the New Orleans office of a national private equity firm. He also earned his MBA from Tulane, where he graduated first in his class. Prior to law school, Harrison was the executive assistant to the CEO of a hospitality group in New Orleans.

Stephen M. Capella is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the New Orleans office, where he represents private and public companies, institutional investors, and other firm clients in a wide range of corporate and commercial law matters, including commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory matters. He is also a member of the power generation and transmission team. Prior to his legal career, Stephen was a commissioned officer in the US Navy, where he served as a nuclear submarine warfare officer and qualified as a naval nuclear engineering officer.

Claire A. Dinwiddie is an associate in the Labor & Employment Practice Group in the New Orleans office. Claire's research and experience include matters in labor and employment law, insurance law, personal injury law, and medical malpractice. While earning her law degree, Claire served as the managing editor of Loyola Law Review and chair of Moot Court. Claire also received Best Comment for Loyola Law Review and Best Petitioner Brief Award as the team brief-writer/oralist in the National Criminal Procedure Competition.

Anh T.P. Do is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the New Orleans office, where she advises clients on a broad range of corporate law, governance, transactional, and related matters. Prior to joining Jones Walker, Anh worked as a summer associate at the firm, where she drafted and reviewed corporate documents, including nondisclosure agreements and master service agreements, and assisted with contract negotiations. While earning her JD from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, Anh also served as a judicial extern to Judge Nanette J. Brown of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana and worked as a research assistant for Professor James Étienne Viator.

Madelyn C. Graves is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the energy litigation team in the New Orleans office. She graduated summa cum laude from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center, where she earned 16 CALI Awards for Excellence and induction into the Order of the Coif. While in law school, Madelyn served as a research assistant to Professor John Church, tutored students in Administration of Criminal Justice, Constitutional Law, and Tort Law, and participated in advocacy programs such as the Ira S. Flory Mock Trial Competition and the Vinson & Elkins Trial Advocacy Program. In addition to her legal work, Madelyn has supported a number of organizations in her community, such as Habitat for Humanity and the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

Blaine G. Jacob is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the Baton Rouge office, where he advises private and public companies, institutional investors, and other firm clients on a broad range of corporate law, governance, transactional, and related matters. He also has experience in a wide range of real estate acquisitions, leases, and related transactions. Blaine earned his JD magna cum laude from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center, where he served as a senior editor of the Louisiana Law Review, Volume 85, in which he was also a published author.

Dillon M. Knight is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the New Orleans office, where he advises clients on a broad range of corporate law, governance, transactional, and real estate matters. While earning his JD from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, Dillon served as articles editor of the Loyola Law Review. He was also an oralist and a brief writer for Loyola's Willem C. Vis International Commercial Arbitration Moot Court team and worked as a research assistant for Professor Monica Hof Wallace. Prior to attending law school, Dillon worked as a land development civil engineer for a national engineering firm, designing single-family, multifamily, commercial, and industrial real estate development projects.

Alison (Ali) M. Odermann is an associate in the Maritime Practice Group and a member of the litigation, arbitration, and dispute resolution team in the New Orleans office. Ali earned her JD cum laude from Tulane University Law School, where she also achieved a Certificate in Maritime Law. She received the Judge John R. Brown Award, presented annually by the Maritime Law Center at Tulane Law School, as the outstanding candidate for the juris doctor degree in maritime law. While earning her law degree, Ali served as the editor-in-chief of the Tulane Maritime Law Journal and on the Tulane Moot Court Board. She also served as a legal intern at the Center for Mariner Advocacy and as a law clerk at the Tulane Legal Assistant Program.

Salomé A. Rivera is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the bankruptcy and restructuring team in the Houston office. Before joining the firm as an associate, Salomé gained early experience at Jones Walker as a law clerk for the bankruptcy and restructuring team during her third year of law school. Her background also includes experience in immigration law through clerkships with a nonprofit organization and a national immigration firm. Salomé earned her JD from Tulane University Law School, where she was a member of the Tulane Law Review, served as the senior associate editor of Volume 99, and was published in the journal. In addition, Salomé served as a judicial extern to the Honorable Dana M. Douglas of the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Madelyn Street is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the Birmingham office, where she primarily represents clients in real estate and affordable housing transactions. Madelyn's experience includes drafting and reviewing a variety of corporate and transactional documents such as demand letters and corporate resolutions. She also regularly assists with real estate due diligence, such as reviewing title commitments, surveys, and other related materials.

Camille R. Webre is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the commercial disputes team in the Baton Rouge office. Prior to joining Jones Walker, Camille served as a judicial clerk to the Honorable S. Maurice Hicks, Jr., at the US District Court for the Western District of Louisiana in Shreveport. She also was an extern to Chief Judge Shelly Dick at the US District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. While earning her JD cum laude, Camille was the online articles editor of the Journal of Energy Law and Resources, in which she was also a published author. Camille received multiple awards for academic merit and was a top-two finalist in the Tullis Moot Court Competition in 2022, where she also earned second place for best appellate brief and third place for best individual oralist.

