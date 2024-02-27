Jones Walker Bolsters Environmental Litigation Team

NEW ORLEANS,  Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to announce that the firm has welcomed three new special counsel attorneys, Philip Wood, Rachel Scarafia, and Jessica Duggan, to the New Orleans office as members of the environmental litigation team.

"Jones Walker is thrilled to welcome these three attorneys who are deeply knowledgeable and experienced in the intense, often-complicated environmental litigation sector," said Jones Walker managing partner Bill Hines.

Rachel Scarafia, Philip Wood, Jessica Duggan
About Philip Wood
Philip is a civil litigator with a particular focus on energy and environmental litigation. He represents oil and gas companies in a wide range of disputes, including landowner contamination and public and private land loss claims, landowner lease disputes, paying quantities litigation, Act 312 contamination matters, toxic tort claims, and many other issues. Phil works to develop and implement effective litigation strategies from demand through trial and appeal, while providing clients with the best possible outcomes and simultaneously managing litigation costs.

About Rachel Scarafia
Rachel practices in the areas of environmental and energy litigation, with a particular focus on landowner contamination claims, contract disputes, and public and private land loss claims. Well versed in oil and gas operations and the state and federal laws and regulations governing her clients' operations, Rachel's practice focuses on fact investigation and case assessment. She also advises clients on a wide variety of issues, including developing internal procedures to ensure discovery compliance and overseeing large document review projects.

About Jessica Duggan
Jessica is a land use, natural resources, and environmental litigator who has handled cases covering a wide range of issues regarding large-scale project development. She helps clients address environmental issues related to energy, water, transportation, infrastructure, and other development projects. Jessica advises on a full range of transactional, regulatory, and litigation matters. She has worked for private-sector, public agency, tribal, and nonprofit clients on projects ranging from infill and master-planned mixed-use housing and commercial projects to tribal gaming facilities.

About Jones Walker
Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 135 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact:
Savannah Kirk
225.248.3435
[email protected]

