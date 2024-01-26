Jones Walker Welcomes Business Tax Attorney Chris Wootten

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that Chris Wootten has joined the firm as a partner in the Tax Practice Group in the New Orleans office.

"We are delighted to welcome Chris to our tax team," said Bill Hines, the firm's managing partner. "His vast experience and thorough understanding of business transactions and tax credit finance will be beneficial to our corporate clients."

Chris is an experienced business and tax professional who helps lenders, developers, and investors identify, pursue, and obtain a broad range of federal, state, and local tax credits and incentives. He represents individual and institutional investors, commercial lenders, developers, Small Business Administration-licensed small-business investment companies, community development entities, economic development agencies, business owners, educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations.

"I am honored to join the outstanding team of legal professionals at Jones Walker. With my focus on tax credit finance and community development projects, my work often raises a wide array of questions and issues to consider," said Chris. "I am particularly excited to contribute to and draw on the broad experience present here at Jones Walker."

Among other matters, Chris advises clients in connection with new markets tax credits, historic rehabilitation tax credits, Opportunity Zone programs, low-income housing tax credits, property-assessed clean energy financing, qualified zone academy bonds, community development block grants, and other financing options. He has counseled clients on multimillion-dollar projects involving campus facilities, hotels, low-income housing and US Department of Housing and Urban Development-supported projects, mixed-use developments, condominiums, and more.

In addition to his tax credit practice, Chris provides counsel on a broad range of corporate transactions and matters, including business and asset acquisitions.

