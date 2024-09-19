Jones Walker Boosts Corporate Practice Group with Seven Lateral Hires

Former Fishman Haygood Corporate Attorneys Expand M&A and Private Equity, Real Estate, and Finance Experience

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome three new partners, John Werner, Chip Saulsbury, and Tyler Marquette, and four new associates, Meghan Montgomery, Tyler Andrews, Anne McAloon, and Michael Stewart, as members of the Corporate Practice Group in the New Orleans office. Meghan will be admitted to the firm's partnership in January 2025.

"We are thrilled to welcome this distinguished group of attorneys to Jones Walker," said Bill Hines, managing partner. "The addition of three highly regarded partners and four exceptional associates underscores our commitment to providing topflight legal services. Their tremendous client list and esteemed reputation align perfectly with our mission to deliver excellence to our clients. Our corporate team's capabilities are now unmatched in the region. We look forward to the valuable contributions they will undoubtedly bring to our firm."

The corporate team joining from Fishman Haygood brings well-established practices from a firm with a rich history of serving the New Orleans and Louisiana business community.

Reflecting on the decision to join Jones Walker, John stated, "This is a remarkable opportunity for us to join a firm that we have always admired and respected. We have worked with and have close relationships with many Jones Walker attorneys, so we have experienced firsthand why they are respected not just regionally, but across the country." He added, "We look forward to building our corporate practice through the firm's platform and expanding the scope of services we provide to our client base."

About John Werner

John is an accomplished corporate attorney who focuses on financings, including mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, and general corporate advice. He represents numerous private equity funded portfolio companies in their ongoing corporate needs and several family offices regarding their investments in private companies. John was the former managing partner and a member of the management committee at Fishman Haygood.

About Chip Saulsbury

Chip is an experienced corporate professional who focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, private equity, corporate finance, and general corporate matters. He frequently represents private equity funds in acquisitions of portfolio companies, add-on acquisitions, other direct equity and debt investments, and exits or divestitures from these various investments, as well as family investment offices and individuals in investments in private equity funds, hedge funds, and other direct investment activity. Chip also advises family and closely held businesses in transitioning ownership and management to the next generation or in sales to third parties. In his finance practice, Chip represents borrowers in acquisition financings, syndicated credit facilities, credit-tenant lease financings, and other secured credit facilities.

About Tyler Marquette

Tyler is a seasoned commercial real estate attorney whose practice includes development, construction, acquisitions and sales, financing, and leasing. He represents national and regional developers and investors in the acquisition, development, and financing of retail, industrial, hospitality, and multifamily properties across the country. Tyler is also a licensed title insurance producer in Louisiana and Mississippi.

About Meghan Montgomery

Meghan is a corporate attorney who focuses her practice on mergers and acquisitions, private equity investments, capital raises, joint ventures, and general corporate matters. She frequently represents private equity funds in acquisitions of portfolio companies, add-on acquisitions, other direct equity and debt investments, and exits or divestitures from these various investments. In addition to her transactional work, Meghan also advises senior management, investment funds, family offices, and boards on general strategic, governance, and corporate matters.

About Tyler Andrews

Tyler is a finance attorney who advises clients in connection with corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and private equity transactions. Prior to joining Jones Walker, he practiced at a boutique New Orleans law firm and in the Houston office of an international law firm, where he assisted clients with a broad range of complex corporate matters in the energy industry.

About Anne McAloon

Anne practices primarily in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and general corporate matters. Prior to joining Jones Walker, she advised on transactions and corporate law matters at a boutique New Orleans law firm and in the Baton Rouge office of a regional law firm, where she assisted a variety of clients in general contract negotiation.

About Michael Stewart

Michael is a real estate attorney whose practice includes acquisitions and sales, private equity investments, corporate financing, and other general business matters. He assists clients with structuring, negotiating, and closing commercial transactions. Michael has experience managing numerous leases of retail, industrial, and office sites on behalf of both local and national landlords and tenants, including ground leases, build-to-suit leases, reverse build-to-suit leases, subleases, and master leases.

