Jones Walker Elects Four New Partners and Reelects Strong Board Leadership

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to announce that the firm has elected four new partners and reelected Miriam Wogan Henry and Andy Lee to its board of directors for four-year terms, effective Jan. 1.

Miriam Wogan Henry, Andy Lee, David Forestner, Alex Prochaska, Maghan Montgomery, and Ewaen Woghiren

"We are pleased to welcome our newly elected partners, who bring a wealth of experience across various practices and teams throughout the firm's geographic footprint. This is a dedicated group that shares our commitment to progress and value for our clients," stated Jones Walker managing partner Bill Hines. "Additionally, I am pleased to continue collaborating with Miriam and Andy on the firm's board of directors and appreciate their leadership and insights in this capacity."

Jones Walker's newest partners include former special counsel attorneys David Forestner and Alex Prochaska as well as former associates Meghan Montgomery and Ewaen Woghiren. These partnerships are also effective Jan. 1.

Board Members

Miriam Wogan Henry is a partner in the Tax Practice Group in the New Orleans office. Miriam focuses her practice on estate planning, including family wealth transfer plans, charitable planning, and business succession planning, along with advising clients regarding fiduciary litigation and transfer tax controversy matters. She advises on trust and estate planning matters such as drafting wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and marital property agreements. Miriam is a fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and currently serves on its board of regents. Committed to civic engagement and community service, she is currently serving on the board of directors of the Greater New Orleans Foundation and previously served on the boards of Trinity Episcopal School (treasurer, board chair) and the Louisiana SPCA.

Andy Lee is a partner in the Litigation and corporate compliance practice groups in the New Orleans office; co-leader of the firm's privacy, data strategy, and artificial intelligence team; and co-leader of the Technology Industry Team. Andy maintains a national appellate and trial practice focused on business and commercial disputes and advises clients regarding US state and federal privacy and data security requirements, as well as cybersecurity risks, planning, response, and remediation. In addition, he holds the CIPP/US designation from the International Association of Privacy Professionals. Andy is a founding board member of the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans' Ninth Ward and has served as a director of several other area nonprofit boards, including New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, the Louisiana Center for Children's Rights, and the Bureau of Governmental Research.

New Partners

David Forestner is a member of the Litigation Practice Group and the insurance coverage team in the Atlanta office. David focuses his practice on litigation and arbitration for a variety of disputes, including high-exposure tort litigation, insurance coverage, and commercial ownership disputes. He is a member of the Litigation and Dispute Resolution sections and former chair of the Torts and Insurance Practice Section of the Georgia Bar.

Alex Prochaska is a member of both the Corporate and Litigation practice groups and a member of the Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team. Alex focuses his practice on environmental permitting, regulatory compliance, and enforcement matters before federal and state administrative agencies. He advises companies and financial institutions on risk mitigation and solutions to environmental issues surrounding proposed M&A transactions and project financings covering various market sectors, including energy and manufacturing. Alex is also an active member of various regional and statewide environmental, economic, and business development organizations.

Meghan Montgomery is a member of the Corporate Practice Group and mergers and acquisitions and private equity team in the New Orleans office. Meghan focuses her practice on M&A, private equity investments, capital raises, joint ventures, and general corporate matters. She is a member of the Association for Corporate Growth Louisiana and serves as an instructor for Tulane University Law School's Transactional Boot Camp.

Ewaen Woghiren is a member of the Litigation Practice Group in the Houston office. Ewaen has represented a wide range of clients, including those involved in the energy, construction, maritime, retail, and real estate sectors. Over the course of his career, he has prosecuted and defended a diverse docket that includes construction defects, oil and gas lease disputes, business divorces, business torts by officers of companies, and products liability.

