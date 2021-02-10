Jones Walker Welcomes 12 Associates

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to announce the addition of 12 associates to the firm.

The firm welcomes the following new associates:

Trey K. Bartholomew is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group in the Baton Rouge office and also serves as a member of the firm's property and personal injury team. Trey represents clients in a wide range of business and commercial litigation. Prior to joining Jones Walker, he completed an internship with the Honorable Brian A. Jackson of the US District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. Trey earned his JD, magna cum laude, from the Southern University Law Center in 2020 and graduated in the top 10% of his class. While in law school, Trey was a member of the Moot Court Board and the Black Law Students Association, and he served as an editor for the Journal of Race, Gender & Poverty.

Christopher C. Broughton is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group in the Atlanta office and a member of the firm's Construction Industry Team. Chris represents clients in the many issues that can arise over the course of a construction project. Before joining Jones Walker, he completed a summer internship for the Honorable David M. Warren of the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina and an externship for the Honorable John M. Tyson of the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Chris earned his JD from the University of North Carolina School of Law in 2020.

Seth A. Cohen is an associate in the Tax Practice Group in the Birmingham office, where he concentrates on tax credit financing in the context of affordable housing developments and rehabilitation projects. His practice area focuses on the representation of lenders and investors in all aspects of affordable housing transactions. Prior to joining the firm, Seth practiced and managed a variety of real estate and healthcare matters at Waller, Lansden, Dortch & Davis. He earned his JD from the University of Alabama School of Law in 2014, where he earned several academic honors in healthcare law and corporate finance. In addition, Seth received his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University, where he was a National Merit Scholar.

Joshua A. DeCuir is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the New Orleans office. Josh focuses his practice on financial and commercial transactions and represents clients in the energy, oil, and gas marketplaces. Prior to joining Jones Walker, he served as in-house counsel for several large and small companies as well as in private practice. Josh draws on his dual perspective to analyze issues at hand and creatively assess the needs of each client. He earned his JD and Bachelor of Civil Law, summa cum laude, from the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center in 2008, where he served as editor-in-chief of the Louisiana Law Review. Josh also holds a BA in History from Loyola University in New Orleans and an MA in Religion from Yale University.

Liam B. Doolin is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the New Orleans office. Liam has significant experience researching, gathering, and analyzing data in the legal sphere and private sector. He worked as a summer associate at Jones Walker and another Am Law 200 firm in New Orleans. Liam also completed internships at the Supreme Court of Louisiana and the US District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana during law school. He earned his JD, magna cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame Law School in 2020, where he served as managing articles editor for the Notre Dame Journal of Legislation. Liam graduated from Tulane University in 2016 with a BS in Geology.

Patrick J. Fackrell is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group in the Houston office. Before joining the firm, Patrick served as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable David Hittner of the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas and Chief Justice Roger S. Burdick of the Idaho Supreme Court. He earned his JD from the University of Idaho College of Law in 2016, where he graduated as valedictorian and served as chief articles editor of the Idaho Law Review.

Emily M. Gauthier is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the Baton Rouge office. Her practice focuses on securities law and mergers and acquisitions. Emily earned her JD and Graduate Diploma in Civil Law, magna cum laude, from the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center in 2020, where she was named to the Order of the Coif. While earning her law degree, she served as articles editor for the Louisiana Law Review and as an extern for the Honorable John deGravelles of the US District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. Emily received an Honors BA in Sociology and a BA in English Literature, summa cum laude, from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

John A. "Hobie" Hotard, Jr., is an associate in the Tax Practice Group in the New Orleans office. His practice covers a wide range of tax matters including employee benefits; estate planning; and federal, state, and local tax compliance. While in law school, Hobie completed an externship with the Honorable James L. Dennis of the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and worked as an audit intern at the largest accounting and business advisory firm in Louisiana. Hobie earned his JD, cum laude, from Tulane University Law School in 2020.

Caroline V. McCaffrey is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group in the New Orleans office and serves as a member of the firm's bankruptcy team. Her practice focuses on bankruptcy law, creditors'/debtors' rights, and commercial litigation. While attending law school, Caroline completed a judicial externship for the Honorable Harlin D. Hale of the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. She also worked with Louisiana State University's Immigration Clinic, where she provided legal services to asylum seekers. Caroline earned her JD, magna cum laude, and a diploma in comparative law from the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center in 2020, where she also served as a senior editor for the Louisiana Law Review.

Rachel F. Moody is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group in the Baton Rouge office and serves as a member of the firm's property and personal injury team. She assists clients in a wide range of business and commercial litigation involving property, energy, environmental, and contractual disputes. Prior to joining Jones Walker, Rachel served as a judicial extern for the Honorable John deGravelles of the US District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. She earned her JD, cum laude, from the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center in 2020 and served as editor-in-chief of the Louisiana State University Journal of Energy Law and Resources, Volume VIII.

Gabrielle A. Ramirez is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group in the Houston office. Gabrielle focuses her practice on bankruptcy, restructuring, and creditors'/debtors' rights, and represents secured and unsecured creditors in all types of bankruptcy cases. Before joining Jones Walker, she practiced in the litigation practice group of an Am Law 200 law firm. Gabrielle earned her JD, magna cum laude, from Michigan State University College of Law in 2019. During her time as a law student, she served as the head teaching assistant and senior managing editor of the Michigan State Law Review.

John W. Zimmer, III, is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the New Orleans office. John works in a variety of legal areas that include corporate, securities, finance, real estate, and mergers and acquisitions. While in law school, he was a member of the Law Review Editorial Board, served as chief of staff for the Alternative Dispute Resolution Society, and competed in multiple American Bar Association competitions as a member of the Negotiation Team. John earned his JD from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law in 2020, where he graduated first in his class.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 120 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact:

Helen Bone

504.582.8183

[email protected]

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP

Related Links

http://www.joneswalker.com

