HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome Sean Wilson as a partner in the firm's Litigation Practice Group and a member of the bankruptcy and restructuring team in the Houston office.

"We are glad to have Sean join our growing national bankruptcy practice," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker. "His record of successfully representing clients across a wide scope of business sectors ensures he will be an asset to the bankruptcy and restructuring team as well as our clients."

Jones Walker welcomes bankruptcy attorney Sean Wilson

A skilled bankruptcy attorney and negotiator, Sean provides pragmatic, comprehensive, and outcome-driven counsel that draws on his experience advising clients in various bankruptcies. He regularly counsels debtors, creditors, ad hoc groups, unsecured creditors' committees, indenture trustees, liquidating trustees, and other parties in large, complex Chapter 11 and Chapter 7 bankruptcies and other matters involving distressed companies and assets.

"I am honored to join the respected bankruptcy team at Jones Walker," Sean said. "I look forward to growing my practice by delivering value to our trusted clients."

Sean routinely counsels clients across the country with interests and operations in a broad range of industries, including the construction, energy, maritime, natural resources, retail, sports and entertainment, and utilities sectors.

