Jones Walker Welcomes Energy Litigator William 'Bill' Sparks

Jones Walker LLP

21 Jun, 2023, 11:43 ET

HOUSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome William "Bill" Sparks as a partner in the firm's Litigation Practice Group. Based in the firm's Houston office, Bill will be a member of the Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team.

"We are delighted to welcome Bill to our team," expressed Bill Hines, the firm's managing partner. "His vast experience and deep understanding of energy litigation will be valuable to our clients in the energy sector." 

Bill has handled cases in Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming covering a wide range of issues regarding energy and oil and gas development, including royalty disputes, quiet title, trespass, mineral ownership, enforcement, and challenges to projects on federal lands under the National Environmental Policy Act, the Mineral Leasing Act, and the Federal Land Policy and Management Act. In doing so, Bill has argued cases in state and federal courts, including the Ninth and Tenth Circuit Courts of Appeals, and the Montana Supreme Court, where he obtained a significant ruling regarding the validity of privately held oil and gas leases.

Josh Norris, a partner on the Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team and a member of the firm's board of directors, said, "Bill's impressive track record speaks volumes about his commitment and proficiency. He will be a strong addition as we continue to build our team and expand our services to better serve our oil and gas clients."

Reflecting on his new role, Bill said, "I'm excited to join Jones Walker, a firm recognized for its excellent legal services in the energy sector. I look forward to contributing my knowledge to the team and delivering top-quality results for our clients."

Bill also represents clients on regulatory matters involving natural resources development at the state and federal levels and counsels clients on the leasing and development of oil and gas on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management, the US Forest Service, and Indian lands.

About Jones Walker
Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 135 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

