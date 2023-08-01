Jones Walker Welcomes Healthcare Litigator Edward Barousse

News provided by

Jones Walker LLP

01 Aug, 2023, 11:12 ET

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome Edward Barousse as special counsel in the firm's Litigation Practice Group. Based in the firm's Lafayette office, Edward will be a member of the Healthcare Industry Team.

"We are pleased to welcome Edward to the firm. As we are committed to expanding our Healthcare Industry Team, his healthcare litigation experience and deep knowledge of the medical industry will be valued by clients attempting to navigate this often-complicated sector," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker.

Continue Reading
Jones Walker Welcomes Healthcare Litigator Edward Barousse
Jones Walker Welcomes Healthcare Litigator Edward Barousse

Edward is a healthcare litigator who has managed cases covering a wide range of issues, including medical malpractice as well as business and regulatory disputes. He represents clients in matters involving public and private hospitals, health systems, and individual physicians, nurses, and other healthcare providers in professional liability, licensure, and related matters.

Contemplating his legal journey to Jones Walker, Edward said, "I began my Louisiana legal career 20 years ago in New Orleans and immediately became aware of Jones Walker's preeminent standing in the legal landscape. Over the years, I have admired the work of the firm's attorneys, and my friends who are members of the firm are happy to be part of the team. I am delighted and grateful to have the opportunity to join the firm."

Edward also has experience interpreting statutes and helped advise a major insurance company regarding the quickly changing statutory regime of Louisiana's bad faith statutes after natural disasters, most prominently Hurricane Katrina.

About Jones Walker
Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 135 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact
Savannah Kirk
225.248.3435
[email protected]

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP

Also from this source

Jones Walker Welcomes Energy Litigator William 'Bill' Sparks

80 Jones Walker Attorneys Ranked in Chambers USA 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.