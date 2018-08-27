Jonestown training team leader named Toastmasters International President

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark Doley, of Jonestown, Texas, is the new International President of Toastmasters International, the world's leading organization devoted to communication and leadership skills development. Doley assumed the one-year term at the organization's 87th annual International Convention, held Aug. 22–25 in Chicago, Ill.

Lark Doley, Toastmasters 2018-19 International President

Doley is a training team leader for MAXIMUS, where she has worked since 2007. She manages the professional development strategy for the MAXIMUS Texas Project, which includes leadership development, curriculum design, webinars, computer-based training and instructor-led workshops. For 12 years, Doley served as chief executive officer of Second Wave Inc., a company she founded in 1987. Second Wave manufactured hardware peripheral devices for Apple Macintosh products.

Owner of a lighthouse-style home, Doley served as secretary of the Lighthouse Estates Homeowners Association. She also served as president of the Metropolitan Breakfast Club, a business group in Austin, Texas, that meets weekly and features business and government speakers presenting topical issues of importance to the city and state.

Doley graduated with honors from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, with a bachelor's degree in mathematics and German. She continued her education studying business management at St. Edward's University in Austin, and mathematics at the University of Houston–Clear Lake in Houston, Texas.

A Toastmaster for 27 years, Doley is a member of two clubs, including her home club in Pflugerville, Texas: the Arthur Storer Club, which was chartered in honor of her father-in-law after his death in 1997. Doley has held a number of high-profile leadership positions within Toastmasters and has attained the Distinguished Toastmaster designation—the highest level of educational achievement in the organization.

Doley says, "I have used my improved communication and leadership skills to found and lead a successful company. I now have the privilege to work for a company where I use my Toastmasters skills daily to teach others."

As International President, Doley is the highest ranked officer on the Toastmasters Board of Directors. She joins the following newly elected officers on the Toastmasters International 2018–2019 Executive Committee:

Deepak Menon of New Delhi, India — International President-Elect

of — International President-Elect Richard Peck of Seymour, Conn. — First Vice President

of — First Vice President Margaret Page of British Columbia, Canada — Second Vice President

For more information about Toastmasters, visit http://mediacenter.toastmasters.org.

About Toastmasters International



Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

SOURCE Toastmasters International

Related Links

http://www.toastmasters.org

