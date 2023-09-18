JonesTrading Expands Healthcare Investment Banking Division with Addition of Senior Leadership James O'Neill & Jack Terranova

News provided by

Jones Trading Institutional Services

18 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Experienced Leadership will Build on Recent Success

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC ("JonesTrading" or "Jones") announced today the hiring of industry veterans James O'Neill and Jack Terranova. Mr. O'Neill will serve as Managing Director, Co-Head of Investment Banking & Head of Healthcare ECM and Mr. Terranova will serve as Managing Director and Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking. Mr. O'Neill and Mr. Terranova each bring over fifteen years of experience and have collectively completed over 500 financings, raising over $20 billion over their careers.

JonesTrading has seen its Healthcare Investment Banking and Research efforts grow significantly in recent years and is investing in leadership to build on its successes. 

Prior to joining Jones, Mr.'s O'Neill and Terranova were senior members of the Healthcare Banking Department at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. O'Neill and Mr. Terranova are joining in advance of Jones' Healthcare Banking conference in Miami on October 9th to 11th where over seventy-five healthcare companies will be in attendance.

Moe Cohen, Head of Investment Banking at JonesTrading, said: "JonesTrading's Investment Bank has grown tremendously over the past five years as our focus on putting clients' needs first and tapping into Jones' unparalleled institutional client base has resonated in the marketplace. We expect significant success as James and Jack will bring their experience with corporate issuers to Jones."

Jack Terranova, said: "I have long admired how JonesTrading built their Investment Banking business through deep relationships with the investment community fostered over their fifty-year history in the Equities Industry. I look forward to bringing this depth of relationships as we continue to deliver sound financial and strategic advice to our corporate clients."

James O'Neill, said: "I am very excited at the opportunity to leverage JonesTrading's institutional distribution platform of over two thousand active accounts. As the healthcare equity capital market continues to show signs of improvement, I believe JonesTrading is well positioned to serve as a leading advisor to our long-standing corporate and buy-side clients.

About JonesTrading
For almost 5 decades JonesTrading has focused on creating liquidity and trading blocks for institutions around the world. Our unique position in the marketplace has enabled us to gain the trust of and establish deep relationships with institutional and corporate clients. We have leveraged our success by expanding our services into additional award winning offerings. Today JonesTrading is a highly differentiated independent broker dealer and investment bank providing a wide range of services including: Equity Trading. Derivatives Trading, Outsourced Trading, Electronic Trading, Investment Banking/Capital Markets, Prime Services, Private Markets Trading, as well as Research /Market Intelligence. Member FINRA and SIPC.

SOURCE Jones Trading Institutional Services

