JonesTrading Expands Relationship with LiquidityBook; Rolls Out LBX Post-Trade Hub

JonesTrading consolidates middle office operations across all business lines with LBX Post-Trade Hub

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions, announced today that JonesTrading has moved its firmwide middle office operations onto LiquidityBook's LBX Post-Trade Hub, a suite of modular, cloud-native solutions for sell-side middle office operations. The two firms collaborated closely to go live in 3 months, an aggressive and necessary implementation timeline to retire a legacy solution that was in place for nearly 2 decades. LBX Post-Trade Hub will serve as a single, standalone middle office allocation system, interfacing with multiple front office OMS platforms and clearing brokers.

A leading executing institutional broker-dealer and among the preeminent block trading firms globally, JonesTrading has worked with LiquidityBook since 2014. Having now expanded this long-standing relationship by rolling out LiquidityBook's middle office offering, JonesTrading can:

Receive trades from disparate OMS platforms and shape them correctly for multiple clearing brokers

Interface with CTM and third-party FIX networks to receive and match trades/allocation instructions from customers

Leverage LiquidityBook as a firm-wide reporting system for all trading & allocation activity

JonesTrading's CTO, Jack Garceau, commented, "We are excited to have expanded our relationship with the team at LiquidityBook, who have proven themselves to be partners to our business time and again. The LBX platform's flexible architecture and API framework have allowed us to easily integrate it with our existing technology and workflows. This has made the onboarding process as seamless as possible, and the LiquidityBook team's ability to meet every milestone on this project further validated our decision."

LiquidityBook's COO, Sayant Chatterjee, added, "The team at LiquidityBook is thrilled to have onboarded JonesTrading to LBX Post-Trade Hub, building upon our successes over the past 10 years. This is an important milestone for our sell-side middle office solutions and a testament to the interoperability and modularity of our framework, as well as the efficiency of our integration and onboarding processes."

Chatterjee continued, "As we near the T+1 deadline, we are excited to continue helping firms achieve straight-through processing in addition to delivering new enhancements to our comprehensive range of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions."

About LiquidityBook

LiquidityBook is a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions and is trusted by many of the industry's largest and most sophisticated firms. The LiquidityBook platform is easily configurable and enhanced daily with client requests, giving these firms peace of mind that their trading platform will adapt and scale as they grow. A disruptive force in the market for nearly 20 years, the founder-led LiquidityBook backs their platform with unparalleled support and employs a client-centric business model with no hidden fees.

For more information, please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact [email protected].

About JonesTrading

For 5 decades JonesTrading has focused on creating liquidity and trading blocks for institutions around the world. Our unique position in the marketplace has enabled us to gain the trust of and establish deep relationships with institutional and corporate clients. We have leveraged our success by expanding our services into additional award winning offerings. Today JonesTrading is a highly differentiated independent broker dealer and investment bank providing a wide range of services including: Equity Trading, Derivatives Trading, Fixed Income, Outsourced Trading, Electronic Trading, Investment Banking/Capital Markets, Prime Services, Private Markets Trading, as well as Research/Market Intelligence. Member FINRA and SIPC.

Media Contact

Sam Raffalli

Forefront Communications for LiquidityBook

[email protected]

SOURCE LiquidityBook