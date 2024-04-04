JonesTrading welcomes Hans Vitzthum as Managing Director, Business Development

JonesTrading is pleased to announce the appointment of Hans Vitzthum as Managing Director, Business Development

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JonesTrading, a leading global broker dealer and investment bank, announces the appointment of Hans Vitzthum as Managing Director, Business Development effective March 26, 2024.

Mr. Vitzthum brings three decades of experience in institutional sales, research management, equity capital markets, and investor relations to this newly created role. Over his career, he has developed and maintained strong client relationships and driven revenue growth across multiple organizations.

Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Partner at LifeSci Partners, providing capital markets and investor relations advisory to biotherapeutics companies and serving as the Chief Operating Officer of LifeSci Advisors.

"I am happy to welcome Hans Vitzthum to our team," said Alan Hill, CEO of JonesTrading. "His experience in institutional equities and investor relations showcases a strong track record of leadership and expertise that will greatly benefit JonesTrading. We are confident that his strategic insights and dedication will contribute significantly to our continued success and growth in the market."

"JonesTrading is changing the way institutional investors do business in a fast paced and ever-changing environment," said Vitzthum, "I'm looking forward to building on the momentum the firm has already established and to collaborating with the talented team here to drive even greater value for our clients and partners."

About JonesTrading

For five decades JonesTrading has focused on creating liquidity and trading blocks for institutions around the world. Our unique position in the marketplace has enabled us to gain the trust of and establish deep relationships with institutional and corporate clients. We have leveraged our success by expanding our services into additional award-winning offerings. Today JonesTrading is a highly differentiated independent broker dealer and investment bank providing a wide range of services including Equity Trading. Derivatives Trading, Outsourced Trading, Electronic Trading, Investment Banking/Capital Markets, Prime Services, Private Markets Trading, as well as Research/Market Intelligence. Member FINRA and SIPC.

