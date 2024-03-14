Minnesota-based frozen pop company - which already has the #1 Natural Water Pop on the market- pushes the boundaries of innovation by launching four NEW Organic flavors at Expo West 2024.

ELK RIVER, Minn., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JonnyPops, a frozen pop company dedicated to spreading kindness, has announced the launch of four new Organic flavors for 2024!

"We're always looking for new ways to bring joy and happiness to our consumers," said Erik Brust, CEO of JonnyPops. "These new flavors are a testament to our mission of making the world a better place, one pop at a time, and we are confident our fans will love them."

JonnyPops – Creator of the #1 Natural Water Pop Launches Four NEW Flavors Already Topping the Charts! Post this These new flavors are Organic, Vegan, made in a peanut-free facility, and free from the Big 9 US Allergens. Plus, all JonnyPops are free from artificial dyes and artificial flavors, making these pops something you can feel good about eating and sharing! JonnyPops 4 new flavors: Organic Cotton Candy, Organic Tropical Paradise Punch, Organic Blue Wave, and Organic Berry Burst.

These new flavors come on the heels of, JonnyPops Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks which became a viral sensation and took retailers nationwide by storm. All four new JonnyPops feature the same attention to simple ingredients, nostalgic flavors, and revolutionary layering technology that JonnyPops has become known for. These new flavors are Organic, Vegan, made in a peanut-free facility, and free from the Big 9 US Allergens. Plus, all JonnyPops are free from artificial dyes and artificial flavors, making these pops something you can feel good about eating and sharing!

Organic Cotton Candy Cloud captures the whimsical essence of your favorite nostalgic treat in four delightful Cotton Candy layers.

Organic Blue Wave features 5 layers blending Blue Raspberry, Fruit Punch and Lime flavors. This pop leans into the rising natural blue-foods trend, pushing the boundaries of next-gen natural products creating deep blue colors with no artificial dyes.

Organic Tropical Paradise Punch provides an exotic and vibrant taste experience, bringing in new flavor profiles to the JonnyPops family! Every layer is a different flavor: Strawberry Passionfruit & Orange, Pineapple, Prickly Pear, Peach Mango, and Tropical Lime.

Organic Berry Burst offers a refreshing burst of flavor combining fan-favorites Raspberry, Strawberry, Grape, Raspberry, and Cherry into an all new pop.

JonnyPops was founded in a St. Olaf college dorm room and gained momentum at Twin Cities farmers' markets and cafes in 2012. The company's mission is focused on creating "A Better Pop for A Better World" in honor of company namesake, Jonathan, with their hallmark being a kind deed printed on every JonnyPops stick. "We print a little good deed on every stick to encourage everyone to pay it forward in support of the communities we live and work and sell product to," said CFO, Connor Wray. JonnyPops has distributed millions of kind deeds to fans across the country collecting the sticks, doing the kind deeds, and returning them back to the company as part of JonnyPops' Kindness is Golden program.

JonnyPops debuted the new products this week for national distribution at Expo West in Anaheim, CA, and a number of retailers already have these pops on shelves. Find JonnyPops near you here: https://www.jonnypops.com/product-locator.

About JonnyPops

"A Better Pop for a Better World!" JonnyPops mission has always been to make high-quality frozen treats and to make the world a kinder place. All JonnyPops are free from artificial dyes and flavors, made in a peanut-free facility, and have a kind deed printed on every pop stick.

JonnyPops was founded in a St. Olaf College dorm room and sold its first pops at Twin Cities farmers' markets and local cafes in 2012. Today, JonnyPops employs 150+ people, and pops are sold in major retailers across all 50 states. Get the latest on JonnyPops, including product news, new flavors, and retail locations by visiting jonnypops.com or following them on Instagram @jonnypops!

A Better Pop for a Better World®

For media inquiries including interview opportunities and photos, please contact Jess Horst at: 612-991-3610 or [email protected].

SOURCE JonnyPops