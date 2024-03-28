JonnyPops Debuts Line of Organic, Mini, No Sugar Added Pops

Minnesota-based frozen novelty company, JonnyPops, announces second wave of 2024 innovation following the launch of four new organic flavors in early March.

ELK RIVER, Minn., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of four new organic, layered water ice pops earlier this month, JonnyPops announces its latest innovation, Organic No Sugar Added Fruit Burst Minis, as they gear up for summer. With each new wave of innovation, JonnyPops seeks to spread even more kindness, one pop at a time!

"We love our fans, and we're excited to bring a mini-format pop to retailers across the country as our second wave of innovation this year," said Erik Brust, CEO of JonnyPops. "Designed with families in mind, these multi-layered and flavored variety packs are organic, made in our own peanut-free facility, and have no sugar added. The mini format is the perfect size for sharing with the whole family!"

JonnyPops Organic No Sugar Added Fruit Burst Minis arrive on the heels of JonnyPops viral flavors, including 2023's #1 New Natural Frozen Treat, Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks, and four new flavors that launched earlier this month : Organic Blue Wave, Organic Cotton Candy Cloud, Organic Tropical Paradise Punch, and Organic Berry Burst. No matter the flavor, JonnyPops water ice pops delight fans with brilliantly colored layers, all while being organic, vegan, free from artificial dyes and flavors, free from the Big 9 US Allergens, and made in a peanut-free facility.

This product launch adds to JonnyPops' existing No Sugar Added line-up, including JonnyPops K12 Organic Pops which debuted in schools nationwide in 2023. These K12 Organic Pops in Cherry and Mixed Berry flavors are 100% juice, include a ½ cup of fruit, and reveal a kind deed for students to complete during their school day.

"We deeply believe in our commitment to making the world a better place, one pop at a time," said co-founder and CFO Connor Wray. "That's why you'll find a kind deed included with every JonnyPop! We've received amazing feedback from schools, teachers, and parents on our K12 Organic Pops and believe adding another No Sugar Added product offering will provide fans with even more options to enjoy JonnyPops at home."

Stay tuned, as JonnyPops has even more new product announcements coming, just in time to cool down this summer! Find JonnyPops near you here: https://www.jonnypops.com/product-locator

About JonnyPops

"A Better Pop for a Better World!" JonnyPops mission has always been to make high-quality frozen treats and to make the world a kinder place. All JonnyPops are free from artificial dyes and flavors, made in a peanut-free facility, and have a kind deed printed on every pop stick.

JonnyPops was founded in a St. Olaf College dorm room and sold its first pops at Twin Cities farmers' markets and local cafes in 2012. Today, JonnyPops employs 150+ people, and pops are sold in major retailers across all 50 states. Get the latest on JonnyPops, including product news, new flavors, and retail locations by visiting jonnypops.com or following them on Instagram @jonnypops!

For media inquiries including interview opportunities and photos, please contact Jess Horst at: 612-991-3610 or [email protected] .

