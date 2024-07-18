JonnyPops Delights Fans with New Organic 8-Pop Party Pack... 8 Flavors in One Box!

As their third innovation launch of the year, frozen novelty company JonnyPops ensures all fans will have a flavor to love this summer!

ELK RIVER, Minn., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There's always something new happening at JonnyPops! This kindness-based frozen novelty company just announced another new product launch, Organic 8-Pop Party Pack! featuring eight different crowd-pleasing water ice pop flavors. As their third innovative product launch this year, JonnyPops is ready to spread more joy and kindness than ever this summer!

These pops are the perfect cool-down treat to enjoy at backyard BBQs, birthday parties, or around your dinner table at the end of a fun summer day. With eight different pops in one box, Organic 8-Pop Party Pack! has a flavor that everyone in your family will love! All 8 eight flavors are organic, vegan, free from artificial dyes and flavors, free from the Big 9 US Allergens, and made in a peanut-free facility. The spectrum of party pack flavors include:

Cherry

Strawberry

Orange

Lemon Sherbert

Tropical Lime

Blue Raspberry

Grape

Root Beer

JonnyPops has quickly become known for their layered organic water ice pops, including viral Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks which was 2023's #1 New Natural Frozen Treat! "While our fans fell in love with our Rainbow pop where every layer is a different color and flavor, they also fell in love with its individual layers," said Erik Brust, CEO of JonnyPops. "We've been receiving requests ever since for single-flavor JonnyPops that feature flavors from our current best-sellers, so we are positive that our fans will love this launch!"

JonnyPops kicked off 2024 with the launch of four new organic, layered water ice pops in March - Organic Cotton Candy, Organic Tropical Paradise Punch, Organic Blue Wave and Organic Berry Burst. Following the success of those four new flavors, they then announced a second wave of innovation introducing fans to JonnyPops Organic No Sugar Added Fruit Burst Minis. The launch of this Organic 8-Pop Party Pack! marks their third new product launch this year, delighting fans with even more pops to love from JonnyPops.

8-Pop Party Pack is available now at Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. Find JonnyPops near you here: https://www.jonnypops.com/product-locator

About JonnyPops

"A Better Pop for a Better World!" JonnyPops mission has always been to make high-quality frozen treats and to make the world a kinder place. All JonnyPops are free from artificial dyes and flavors, made in a peanut-free facility, and have a kind deed printed on every pop stick.

JonnyPops was founded in a St. Olaf College dorm room and sold its first pops at Twin Cities farmers' markets and local cafes in 2012. Today, JonnyPops employs 150+ people, and pops are sold in major retailers across all 50 states. Get the latest on JonnyPops, including product news, new flavors, and retail locations by visiting jonnypops.com or following them on Instagram @jonnypops!

A Better Pop for a Better World®

