JonnyPops Launches at Whole Foods Market Nationwide Just in Time for Food Allergy Awareness Week!

This three-flavor launch is a win for families impacted by peanut allergies who are looking for delicious and safe frozen novelties!

ELK RIVER, Minn., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JonnyPops just launched three delicious flavors at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide: Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks, Organic Summer Sunrise, and Organic Blue Wave!

JonnyPops as a brand is known for spreading kindness through the kind deeds printed on every pop stick, and for maintaining a peanut-free manufacturing facility. This launch comes as a major win for parents of kids with peanut allergies as they can now find their family's favorite treat at any of Whole Foods' 500+ locations!

EnjoOrganic Blue Wave, Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks and Organic Summer Sunrise!

"We take quality and allergens very seriously at JonnyPops. We are parents ourselves and proudly offer products that are allergen-friendly and safe for the entire family!" says Erik Brust, co-founder and CEO of JonnyPops. "My sister has a severe-peanut allergy, and growing up I always appreciated the brands that were allergen-friendly so that we could share those treats as a family. Our Organic Water Pops are free from the Big 9 US Allergens, and we couldn't be more excited for shoppers to be able to find us at Whole Foods!"

Find these fun pops at a Whole Foods store near you, and learn more about JonnyPops at www.jonnypops.com.

About JonnyPops

"A Better Pop for a Better World!" JonnyPops mission has always been to make high-quality frozen treats and to make the world a kinder place. All JonnyPops are free from artificial dyes and flavors, made in a peanut-free facility, and have a kind deed printed on every pop stick.

JonnyPops was founded in a St. Olaf College dorm room and sold its first pops at Twin Cities farmers' markets and local cafes in 2012. Today, JonnyPops employs 150+ people, and pops are sold in major retailers across all 50 states. Get the latest on JonnyPops, including product news, new flavors, and retail locations by visiting jonnypops.com or following them on Instagram @jonnypops!

