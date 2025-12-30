Delicious Frozen Treats Meet Hydration in Layers of Flavor

ELK RIVER, Minn., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a brand known for their delicious frozen treats, JonnyPops is proud to announce the launch of their newest product created to delight and support hydration for the whole family: "No Sugar Added with Electrolytes" mini frozen pops.

JonnyPops Launches Refreshing New “No Sugar Added with Electrolytes” Mini Frozen Pops.

JonnyPops always tries to listen to what their fans want, and after receiving numerous emails and social media comments about fans using their frozen pops to help hydrate, JonnyPops innovated by adding electrolytes to their popular No Sugar Added Minis line. Consumers shared stories about playing sports in the heat or recovering from an illness, and how a delicious frozen treat plus hydration support would be the perfect pop.

Made with layers of flavor and fun, "No Sugar Added with Electrolytes" mini frozen pops will be organic, free from artificial dyes, and contain no added sugar.

"Consumers often share with us how JonnyPops is part of their everyday moments," said Erik Brust, Co-Founder of JonnyPops. "We hope that these new frozen pops will be loved by our fans and enjoyed in all moments that need a refreshing treat."

Coming to stores near you in April 2026, visit JonnyPops.com and follow JonnyPops on social media for more information.

About JonnyPops

"A Better Pop for a Better World!™" JonnyPops mission has always been to make delicious, magical products and to make the world a kinder place. JonnyPops are free from artificial dyes, made in a peanut-free facility, and have a kind deed printed on every pop stick.

JonnyPops was founded in a St. Olaf College dorm room and sold its first pops at Twin Cities farmers' markets and local cafes in 2012. Today, JonnyPops employs 200+ people, produces all of its own frozen pops, and has products sold in major retailers across all 50 states. Get the latest on JonnyPops, including new flavors and retail locations by visiting jonnypops.com or following them on Instagram @jonnypops!

