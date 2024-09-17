Jopari Solutions' National Electronic Healthcare Network Surpasses 2.5 Million Connections

CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jopari's extensive National Electronic Healthcare Network now connects to over 2.5 million healthcare participants. This cumulative figure highlights the trust, compliance, and reliability the company has built over its 20-year history, reinforcing its position as the largest and most reliable connectivity partner in the Property & Casualty industry.

The growth of Jopari's network, particularly in the last five years, stems from long-standing partnerships and relationships forged through decades of dedicated service to the healthcare industry. These strong connections enable Jopari to facilitate the seamless, compliant, and accurate electronic delivery of medical bills, claim attachments, and payments across all lines of healthcare, including commercial and government health plans — ultimately reducing administrative burdens and enhancing service delivery for all involved stakeholders.

"Our National Electronic Healthcare Network of over 2.5 million connected medical providers, hospitals, health plans, and other participants reflects the strong relationships and connections we've built in the U.S. Healthcare ecosystem," said Steve Stevens, CEO of Jopari Solutions. "As the largest connectivity partner in the Property & Casualty industry, we are committed to supporting healthcare providers, their software partners, and insurance payers and other payees with technology that improves efficiency and accuracy."

Jopari's leading technology solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers, submitters, and payers, empowering them to transition confidently tof electronic processes. The company's dedicated staff play a pivotal role, offering expert guidance and support to ensure customers can fully leverage the benefits of electronic connectivity while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and accuracy.

"Our team's dedication to helping our customers pursue electronic solutions is unmatched," added Steve Stevens. "By providing reliable, secure, and efficient connectivity, we allow our partners to focus on delivering quality care and services."

As Jopari continues to expand its network and enhance its technology offerings, the company remains dedicated to driving innovation, compliance, and excellence across the healthcare landscape.

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare Attachment management and flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and flexible medical payments for Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive connectivity network linking Payers, Providers, practice management systems and clearinghouses, and offers innovative solutions to assist with the management of attachments. Jopari enhances Payers' ability to manage medical bills and disbursements, allowing reductions in associated expenses in addition to compliance with applicable federal rules and jurisdiction eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari is compliant with federal and state regulatory security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining best practices verified by annual third-party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com , email [email protected] or call 800.630.3060.

