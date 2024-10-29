Jopari Solutions Unveils Jopari Banking Hub®, Elevating Payment Processing for Insurance Payers

CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jopari Solutions, a leading provider of digital payment solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Jopari Banking Hub®, an advanced, cloud-based platform designed to streamline and optimize payment processing for Insurance Payers. This latest solution expands Jopari's capabilities, offering a seamless and comprehensive tool for managing the entire payment lifecycle from initiation to distribution.

Jopari Banking Hub® centralizes payment management and integrates with Jopari ProPay®, Jopari's renowned digital disbursement platform. This integration enables payers to take advantage of automated payment routing and distribution, for all claim payments, ensuring a more efficient and accurate payment process. The combined power of Banking Hub™ and ProPay transforms the payment landscape for Insurance Payers by reducing manual processes and enhancing control over payment strategies.

"Jopari Banking Hub® is a game-changer for Insurance Payers, delivering a solution that is not only highly efficient but also scalable and flexible," said Steve Stevens, CEO of Jopari Solutions. "This platform gives payers the tools they need to streamline payment processes, reduce operational costs, and improve overall performance—all within a secure, cloud-based environment."

Key Features of Jopari Banking Hub®:

Centralized Payment Management : Insurance Payers can manage all payment requests from a single platform, increasing efficiency and reducing the need for manual processing.

: Insurance Payers can manage all payment requests from a single platform, increasing efficiency and reducing the need for manual processing. Advanced Routing & Distribution : Payments are intelligently routed to their destinations through preferred electronic channels, such as ACH, EFT, or virtual card, ensuring accuracy and timeliness.

: Payments are intelligently routed to their destinations through preferred electronic channels, such as ACH, EFT, or virtual card, ensuring accuracy and timeliness. Configurable Rules Engine : Payers can customize and adjust payment processing rules to align with their specific business needs and compliance requirements.

: Payers can customize and adjust payment processing rules to align with their specific business needs and compliance requirements. Cloud-Based Scalability : The platform's cloud-based infrastructure provides unmatched scalability and security, allowing payers to handle increasing transaction volumes with confidence.

: The platform's cloud-based infrastructure provides unmatched scalability and security, allowing payers to handle increasing transaction volumes with confidence. Real-Time Monitoring & Reporting: Detailed reporting tools give payers real-time visibility into payment statuses, performance metrics, and compliance, helping optimize processes and ensure regulatory adherence.

By integrating with Jopari ProPay®, Insurance Payers can transition to fully electronic payment processing, reducing the reliance on paper checks and manual workflows. Jopari Banking Hub® extends these capabilities, offering advanced routing, real-time analytics, and configurability for a complete payment processing solution.

As Jopari continues to innovate, Jopari Banking Hub® represents the company's commitment to supporting Insurance Payers with scalable, secure, and forward-thinking payment solutions.

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare Attachment management and flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and flexible medical payments for Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive connectivity network linking Payers, Providers, practice management systems and clearinghouses, and offers innovative solutions to assist with the management of attachments. Jopari enhances Payers' ability to manage medical bills and disbursements, allowing reductions in associated expenses in addition to compliance with applicable federal rules and jurisdiction eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari is compliant with federal and state regulatory security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining best practices verified by annual third-party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com , email [email protected] or call 800.630.3060.

