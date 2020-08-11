Jopari Welcomes Tom Turi as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jopari Solutions is excited to announce the addition of Tom Turi to its Executive Leadership team as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. Previously associated with such brands as The SSI Group, Comdata, Change Healthcare (Emdeon), Payspan, and IBM, Tom will be providing sales leadership to Jopari's fast growing healthcare technology business. Most recently Tom was the Chief Payer Officer at The SSI Group, where he helped grow their Payer business profitably over a five-year period.

(PRNewsfoto/Jopari Solutions, Inc.)

"We are very excited to have Tom join our organization. He has a wealth of experience not only in the area of Healthcare Payments and Group Health, but he's skilled at building new, and expanding existing relationships," said Steve Stevens, President & CEO of Jopari.

With over 25 years' experience advancing administrative simplification, Tom is a nationally recognized speaker and authority in Financial Services and Healthcare.

"Companies not only need value-based problem-solving technologies, they need a partner with integrity they can trust, and with Jopari they get both," said Tom Turi. "I am energized to be a member of Team Jopari and look forward to helping Jopari fulfill its mission on behalf of its clients to take the paper out of healthcare transactions!"

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology corporation and national healthcare clearinghouse, supplying innovative healthcare claim processing capabilities, attachment solutions, and flexible medical payments products across all lines of healthcare business, including Commercial, Government and Workers' Compensation and Automobile Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive collaborative connectivity network linking payers, providers, practice management systems, electronic medical vendors, clearinghouses and other third-party trading partners. Jopari enhances the participants' ability to manage medical claims and payments, allowing reductions in administrative expenses and facilitates workflow automation. Jopari is compliant with Federal and State Security, Privacy and Payment regulatory requirements including Property and Casualty eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari regulatory compliance and industry best practices are verified by annual third-party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com , email [email protected] or call (800)630-3060

SOURCE Jopari Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jopari.com

