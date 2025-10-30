Jordan Chiles Presents Variety Courage Award, Sponsored by Purina, to World Champion Aly Raisman for Her Advocacy for Abuse Survivors

In a poignant moment of solidarity, fellow world champion gymnast and advocate Jordan Chiles presented the award to Raisman.

"Aly, you've used your platform to change laws, to hold institutions accountable and to create safe spaces for survivors to be heard. You've shown that being powerful doesn't mean being fearless – it means being afraid and doing it anyway," said Chiles in her speech. "This award recognizes not just Aly's advocacy, but also her understanding that survivors on both ends of the leash need support."

Raisman's advocacy work has brought national attention to survivor resources, mental health support and the often-overlooked importance of the human-pet bond in recovery. Her own dogs, like Mylo, have played a meaningful role in her personal healing journey, underscoring how pets can provide comfort, companionship and hope to those facing trauma.

"Healing is like a path without a map. It just takes time. Hope can look different to each of us and shows up in many forms," Raisman said as she accepted the award. "One source of hope for me has been my dog, Mylo. Almost five years ago today, I adopted him. It's hard to put into words the impact that Mylo has had on my life. He reminds me to never take for granted the love, safety and gift of being present."

In her remarks, Raisman also highlighted that nearly half (48%) of domestic abuse survivors delay leaving because they can't bring their pets with them – a statistic that, through the Purple Leash Project, Purina is working to change by providing resources and support to help domestic violence shelters across the U.S. become pet friendly.

"Aly Raisman's willingness to advocate for survivors and prevent future abuse by sharing her own experience is a remarkable example of courage in action," said Nina Leigh Krueger, CEO of Purina. "The role that Aly's dogs have played in her healing journey speaks to the incredible power of the bond we share with the pets we love, and it's one of the many reasons why Purina is so committed to protecting abuse survivors and their pets in times of crisis."

Aly is the second survivor and advocate to receive the Variety Courage Award presented by Purina. In 2024, Purina honored actor, advocate and domestic abuse survivor, Sarah Hyland with the inaugural award at Variety's Power of Women event presented by Lifetime in Los Angeles. Since then, Purina and Hyland have partnered to raise awareness and funds for the Purple Leash Project through the Courageous Together collection, a collection of items for pets and people, curated by Hyland with the goal of empowering survivors and sparking conversation. Launched in September, the collection is available at Shop.PurpleLeashProject.com – 100% of every purchase is a donation to RedRover to help keep abuse survivors and their pets together.

Since its inception in 2019, the Purple Leash Project has helped increase the percentage of pet-friendly domestic violence shelters in the U.S. from less than 10% to nearly 20%, with 59 grants awarded to help shelters across the country accommodate pets, so that survivors don't have to make the impossible choice between leaving their abuser or staying with their beloved pet.

"Our Purple Leash Project partnership with Purina has helped domestic violence shelters across the nation become safe havens for both survivors and their pets," said Katie Campbell, RedRover president and CEO. "Making more shelters pet-friendly simply saves more lives, both two-legged and four-legged."

For more information about the Purple Leash Project, Purina's commitment to supporting domestic violence survivors and their pets, or to make a donation, visit Purina.com/Courage.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About RedRover

Since 1987, RedRover has focused on bringing animals out of crisis and strengthening the human-animal bond through emergency sheltering, disaster relief services, financial assistance, and education. To learn how RedRover is creating a more compassionate world, visit RedRover.org.

About Variety

Variety is the #1 entertainment news brand. Established in 1905, Variety is now celebrating 120 years of award-winning breaking news reporting, insightful award-season coverage, must-read feature spotlights, and intelligent analysis of the industry's most prominent players, Variety remains the most trusted source for the business of global entertainment. Read by a highly engaged audience of industry insiders, executive level professionals and decision makers, Variety's multi-platform content coverage expands across digital, mobile, social, print, as well as podcasts, branded content, data, events and summits. Variety is the vital read in every entertainment capital. Variety is a subsidiary of PME TopCo., a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge. For more information, please visit www.variety.com.

