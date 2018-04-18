Jordan Cohen Named Vice President of Marketing at Ladders

"We are delighted to welcome Jordan to the Ladders team as part of our continuing executive leadership expansion," said Cenedella. "Jordan brings nearly two decades of diversified experience managing leading brands and driving breakthrough marketing initiatives, which will help further strengthen Ladders' position as the premier destination for $100K+ jobs. He joins the Company at a critical time, as we bring to market innovative solutions for both premium job seekers as well as enterprise corporate talent executives looking to attract, acquire, and develop the brightest candidates."

Cohen is an accomplished industry veteran with over 15 years of experience transforming and leading media, marketing, and advertising technology firms to industry dominance, VC raises, and successful acquisitions. He is a sought-after speaker and frequently quoted industry expert, whose track record includes multiple award-winning PR, research, and branding campaigns. Most recently, Cohen served as Chief Marketing Officer of data-driven marketing services firm Fluent, where he built and led marketing from its start-up stage through a period of exponential growth, as well as two sales of the company to strategic enterprise buyers.

"The competition for top talent has never been as fierce as it is today," said Cohen. "I am thrilled to join Ladders during this pivotal chapter in its history, where it is not only experiencing tremendous growth, but is also creating incredible value for top tier job seekers and corporate talent executives. Moreover, I am excited to be joining the company as we lead the charge to promote more diverse and inclusive hiring practices and workplaces across the country."

With record-low unemployment rates across the U.S, the market for highly qualified executives and talent has become increasingly competitive. Ladders gives corporate talent acquisition and recruiting professionals a platform to precisely target the best and most active candidates, while simultaneously enabling job seekers to conduct focused searches for the most desirable, high-paying roles in their fields.

About Ladders

Ladders, Inc. is a leading professional careers site, that offers comprehensive, data-backed career tools and guidance to place members in top tier professional jobs. Founded in 2003 in New York, NY, Ladders has more than 10 million users who use the platform to manage, market and move up in their careers. For more information on Ladders, please visit www.theladders.com.

