Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Report 2019-2025 Featuring Nissan Motor, Tesla, Fiat, VW, BMW, General Motors

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Jordan Electric Vehicle Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Vehicle Types (Two Wheeler, Passenger Vehicle and Bus), By Regions (Central, Eastern and Southern) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Jordan electric vehicle market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.0% during 2019-25.

Jordan's government in co-operation with the private companies is working to strengthen the electric vehicle charging infrastructure which would significantly push the demand for electric vehicles in the country. Additionally, high prices of gasoline in the country is contributing to the gradual shift of consumers towards electric vehicles.



The significant investment is made for the implementation of the Jordan National Vision 2025 initiative by the government to support green and clean energy projects such as installation of 3,000 charging stations in several parts of the country and lower taxes as compared to conventional and hybrid vehicles. This would further fuel the demand for electric vehicles in Jordan in future.



In Jordan, the Central Region is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast period owing to the availability of charging stations and maintenance centres. In addition to this, many electric vehicles supporting infrastructural projects by Jordan government in co-operation with private companies in the country capital- Amman are creating new opportunities for the electric vehicle segment in the Central region of Jordan.



Some of the key players in the Jordan electric vehicle market include - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Tesla, Inc., Fiat Automobiles S.P.A., Volkswagen Motor Company LTM, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, General Motors Company and others.



The report comprehensively covers the market by vehicle types and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Size and Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Forecast, Until 2025.

Historical Data of Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Revenues until 2025

Historical Data of Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Revenues, By Types, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Revenues, By Types, until 2025

Historical Data of Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Revenues, By Regions, for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Revenues, By Regions, until 2025

Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Market Porter's Five Force Analysis

Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, By Players

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of The Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Overview

3.1. Jordan Country Indicators

3.2. Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Revenues & Volumes (2015-2025F)

3.3. Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Vehicle Type (2018 & 2025F)

3.4. Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2018 & 2025F)

3.5. Jordan Electric Vehicle PESTLE Analysis

3.6. Jordan Electric Vehicle Industry Life Cycle

3.7. Jordan Electric Vehicle Market - Porter's Five Forces Model

3.8 Jordan Electric Vehicle Market - SWOT Analysis

3.9. Jordan Electric Vehicle Market - Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis



4. Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Trends & Evolution



6. Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Overview, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Jordan Electric Passenger Vehicle Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

6.2 Jordan Electric Two-Wheeler Market Revenues & Volume (2015-2025F)

6.3 Jordan Electric Bus Market Volume (2015-2025F)



7. Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Overview, By Regions

7.1 Jordan Central Region Electric Vehicle Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.2 Jordan Eastern Region Electric Vehicle Market Revenues (2015-2025F)

7.3 Jordan Southern Region Electric Vehicle Market Revenues (2015-2025F)



8. Jordan Electric Vehicle Market - Government Guidelines & Tax Structure



9. Jordan Electric Vehicle Market - Key Performance Indicators

9.1 Jordan Government Spending Outlook

9.2 Jordan Automobile Sector Outlook

9.3 Jordan Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Outlook



10. Jordan Electric Vehicle Market - Opportunity Assessment

10.1 Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Opportunity Assessment, By Regions, 2025F



11. Jordan Electric Vehicle Market - Competitive Landscape

11.1 Jordan Electric Vehicle Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Tesla, Inc.

12.2. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

12.3. Hyundai Motor Company

12.4. Ford Motor Company

12.5. Volkswagen Motor Company LTM

12.6. BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

12.7. Fiat Automobiles S.P.A

12.8. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

12.9. General Motors Company



13. Key Strategic Recommendations



