Jordan Tyler Joins BSM Partners as Director of BSM Media

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BSM Partners , the largest full-service pet care research, consulting, and strategy-to-shelf product innovation firm, announced that Jordan Tyler has been named director of BSM Media, a new multimedia experience and content platform bringing exclusive industry insights and analysis to the people who need them most. A full breadth of functionality for this new platform will be announced later this year.

Tyler most recently served as digital media editor at Pet Food Processing, a leading industry publication read by CEOs and decision makers.

Jordan Tyler

"I am thrilled to be joining BSM Partners as they develop new and exciting ways to deliver exclusive insights and support to this growing industry, consumers and pets," said Tyler. "Their team's expertise and commitment to animal health have quickly made them an important part of the industry. We have big plans, and I look forward to getting started."

At Pet Food Processing, Tyler covered news makers, new products, insights and trends in the pet food, treat and supplement markets. She interviewed dozens of thought leaders, authored countless stories for the publication's website and print magazine, and established relationships with key industry stakeholders.

"We are excited to work with Jordan, an outstanding multimedia talent and an exceptional industry analyst," said Nate Thomas, founder and partner of BSM Partners. "The pet care space is expected to substantially grow in the coming years and we will continue to build out the firm's capabilities so that we are well-positioned to serve the needs of industry members and pet owners as they evolve."

Tyler currently resides in Bentonville with her husband and their four furry family members. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from the University of Arkansas.

BSM Partners is the largest full-service pet care research, consulting, and strategy-to-shelf product innovation firm. BSM Partners' research professionals collaborate with hundreds of clients ranging from the largest companies to the smallest upstart companies to formulate, review and advise on the development of thousands of new products annually. To learn more, go to www.bsmpartners.net .

SOURCE BSM Partners