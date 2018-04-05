Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Market Forecast By KVA Rating, Applications, Regions and Competitive Landscape

Growing investment in the industrial sector and government initiatives such as e-Government and REACH 2025 would be some of the key factors to spur the demand for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems market in Jordan. The market is likely to witness moderate growth over the coming years. Further, expansion of digital network across the country, especially in government services would also boost the growth of UPS systems in the country.

According to this research, Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2018-24. Government initiatives such as "REACH 2025" as well as growing investment in healthcare industry would drive the uninterruptible power supply systems market during 2018-24. The healthcare industry, where the need for uninterrupted power is essential is expected to strengthen on account of projects such as Ma'an hospital which in turn would be beneficial for the UPS systems market. Further, the development of industrial zones such as Madaba Industrial Zones and Jordan-Iraq Industrial Zone would surge the demand for higher rating UPS systems in the country.

Commercial sector including offices, educational institutes and the hospitality verticals is a major consumer of uninterruptible power supply systems in Jordan, followed by the industrial sector. Additionally, Mega development projects such as Marsa Zayed Redevelopment Project and North Shouneh Airport would help the market to grow at a modest rate during forecast period.

The report thoroughly covers the Jordan UPS systems market by KVA rating, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

By KVA Rating:

Up to 1 KVA

1.1 KVA - 5 KVA

5.1-20 KVA

20.1-50 KVA

50.1-200 KVA

Above 200 KVA

By Applications:

Commercial:

Offices



Healthcare



Hospitality



BFSI & Data Centers



Others

Industrial

Residential

By Regions:

Central Region



Eastern Region



Southern Region

ABB Ltd.

AEG Power Solutions B.V.

Delta Power Solutions

Eaton Corporation Plc

Legrand SNC FZE

RIELLO UPS Middle East FZ-LLC

Schneider Electric SE

Socomec Middle East

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Co.

