Jordan's Skinny Mixes Introduces Zero Sugar Lemonade and Tea Syrups for a Fresh Flavor Experience

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan's Skinny Mixes , the leading brand for low calorie, low sugar syrup concentrates, is excited to announce the launch of its new Lemonade and Tea collection. The sugar free collection features Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Sweet Tea syrup concentrates. The syrup concentrates deliver a new format and delicious way to enjoy the spring time classics. Our Lemonades and Tea are refreshing and a flavorful experience without the drawbacks of sugar.

Jordan's Skinny Mixes New Lemonade Syrup Concentrates

Breaking away from the traditional Lemonades and Sweet Tea, Skinny Mixes provides a simple and easy alternative for those looking to revamp their lemonade and tea experience. The concentrate simplifies batching, making it perfect for pitchers, parties, picnics, and more. The launch emphasizes a fresh perspective on Lemonade and Tea, challenging the norm and encouraging consumers to think differently about their favorite beverages. Skinny Mixes believes in crafting flavorful products that stand out, providing a unique and delightful twist to the everyday drink. By "spilling the tea" on the sneaky sugars found in many popular beverages, the brand aims to direct consumers to zero sugar alternatives. The lemonades have zero sugar and are ten calories and the tea has zero-sugar and zero-calories.

The versatility of Jordan's Skinny Mixes' Lemonade and Tea syrup concentrates extends beyond traditional sipping. These syrup concentrates serve as an excellent base for creative mixology. When life gives you Lemonade, Jordan's Skinny Mixes invites you to unleash your creative spirit and craft a delicious drink for you and your family.

"We're on a mission to redefine the beverage experience. With our new Lemonade and Tea syrup concentrates we're serving up a revolution in taste that the entire family can enjoy. Our unique syrup concentrates allow for you to make a quick drink on the go or make a pitcher for family and friends to enjoy. This new collection is carefully crafted to provide delicious taste without compromising on empty calories and refined sugar," says CCO Dana Paris .

Skinny Mixes' Lemonade and Tea syrup concentrates will be available at SkinnyMixes.com , Amazon and at local retailers across the US. Please find images of the new collection here and recipes, including the new syrups, here .

About Jordan's Skinny Mixes:

Skinny Mixes empowers people to make healthy choices full of flavor and fun, from coffee to cocktails and everything in between. Skinny Mixes is the leading manufacturer of low-calorie cocktail mixes, zero-sugar coffee & fruit syrups, sauce toppings, on-the-go flavor bursts, and many other specialty beverage items and gift sets. Skinny Mixes features best-selling flavors like Salted Caramel and Vanilla, fruity flavors like its viral Mermaid flavor burst, and their fall fan favorite, Pumpkin Spice. Skinny Mixes are proudly produced in the USA and are Gluten Free & Kosher. Skinny Mixes can be found in over 15,000 specialty, grocery and mass retail locations across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. For more information, please visit skinnymixes.com and follow on social media @SkinnyMixes Instagram , Tiktok , and Facebook .

