Skinny Mixes Unveil New Lip-Puckering Sours Collection

Leading beverage brand expands its product line by introducing three new sour fruity flavors that offer consumers a unique flavor-overloaded experience

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan's Skinny Mixes , the leading brand for zero-calorie and zero-sugar syrups, is excited to announce the launch of its new Sours Collection. The new collection features Sour Green Apple (Dragon), Sour Watermelon (Love Potion), and Sour Blue Raspberry (Genie). These new and unique syrups add a sour, fruity, and fun twist to the best-selling Fantasy Collection. One sip of these delicious beverages made with the new sour products will take the palate from savory to puckering, sour to sweet, and back again in moments.

Skinny Mixes Sour Mixes Collection

These whimsical additions promise to add an extra layer of magic to the best-selling Fantasy Collection, offering consumers a unique and enjoyable taste experience. From the zesty kick of Sour Green Apple to the playful notes of Love Potion, the Sours Collection is set to redefine the beverage landscape.

Jordan Engelhardt, founder of Skinny Mixes, states, "We are excited to expand into a new flavor portfolio and reach a younger demographic with this sour line that brings a tangy and fun twist to our beloved Fantasy lineup of syrups. Creating new and innovative products is always exciting, and we look forward to seeing how our consumers react and utilize this new line. Since the viral WaterTok, this line was created in order to let your creative juices flow!"

Skinny Mixes products are available at www.SkinnyMixes.com and Amazon.com and at over 15,000 retailers across the US, Canada, and Europe. Images of the Sours Collection can be found HERE and are available for online orders.

About Jordan's Skinny Mixes:

Skinny Mixes empowers people to make healthy choices full of flavor and fun, from coffee to cocktails and everything in between. Skinny Mixes is the leading manufacturer of low-calorie cocktail mixes, zero-sugar coffee & fruit syrups, sauce toppings, on-the-go flavor bursts, and many other specialty beverage items and gift sets. Skinny Mixes features best-selling flavors like Salted Caramel and Vanilla, fruity flavors like its viral Mermaid flavor burst, and their fall fan favorite, Pumpkin Spice. Skinny Mixes are proudly produced in the USA and are Gluten Free & Kosher. Skinny Mixes can be found in over 15,000 specialty, grocery and mass retail locations across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. For more information, please visit skinnymixes.com and follow on social media @SkinnyMixes Instagram , Tiktok , and Facebook .

Contact:

Tiffany Cummins

Talent Resources

925-212-4200

[email protected]

SOURCE Skinny Mixes