Jorge and Darlene Pérez commit additional $1 million to FIU Honors College to support graduates

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent South Florida philanthropists Jorge and Darlene Pérez, through the Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation, have deepened their commitment to FIU's Honors College by gifting an additional $1 million to their established Scholars Endowment. This latest contribution fully integrates the endowed fund — ensuring permanent support for both the Jorge and Darlene Pérez Scholars Scholarship and the Jorge and Darlene Pérez Excellence Award.

The Pérezes first established the Scholars Endowment in 2018 with a $1 million gift to provide merit- and need-based scholarships to exceptional Honors College students. Since 2019, a total of 26 undergraduate and graduate students have each received $10,000 annually for up to four years. With this new gift, the endowment expands to permanently sustain both the Scholars Scholarship and the Excellence Award. The Scholars Scholarship supports undergraduate students who demonstrate the highest levels of aptitude and achievement, while the Excellence Award provides recent graduates with resources to pursue advanced studies and community impact initiatives.

"Jorge and Darlene Pérez have been great partners in FIU's pursuit of excellence," said FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez. "With this latest gift, they are demonstrating their commitment to our best and brightest Honors College students and providing the foundation for our students to become the next generation of leaders."

This year's Jorge and Darlene Pérez Excellence Award recipient, Emilee Garcia, received $10,000 to support her continued education as she prepares to enter FIU Law.

"This award means more than financial support — it's a reminder that hard work, passion, and perseverance do not go unnoticed. As I prepare to begin my journey at FIU's College of Law this fall, I'm deeply thankful for the encouragement this award provides," said Garcia.

The Pérez family's ongoing commitment to FIU extends beyond financial support. They have built lasting relationships with student recipients, meeting annually with scholars and following their career trajectories. Darlene Pérez herself is a two-time alumna of the Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences, earning both her undergraduate and MSN degrees at FIU.

"I know firsthand how transformative this university can be. Supporting Honors College students from their undergraduate journey through their graduate pursuits is especially meaningful to us. We are proud to invest in these bright young leaders and help ensure they have every opportunity to thrive," said Mrs. Pérez.

In 2006, she and Jorge M. Pérez made a gift that named the Jorge M. and Darlene M. Pérez Nursing Laboratory, and in 2023, the Pérezes established the Jorge M. Pérez and Darlene Boytell-Pérez 50th Anniversary of Nursing Scholarship Endowment, creating a permanent source of funding to help address Florida's nursing shortage by supporting tuition and educational expenses for nursing students. Darlene Pérez continues to serve on the college's Dean's Advisory Council.

"Darlene and I believe in the power of education to open doors, transform lives and strengthen communities. Through the Pérez Family Foundation, our hope is that this support gives FIU's talented students the tools to succeed and the drive to give back," said Mr. Pérez.

In 2013, the couple also donated a Cuban art collection to FIU's Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs and the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum. The collection serves as an interdisciplinary teaching resource. This cultural contribution complemented their earlier commitment to community advancement through the Florida International University Jorge M. Pérez Metropolitan Center in 2018, an institute dedicated to impactful public policy research in South Florida.

"Jorge and Darlene Pérez have been longtime friends and benefactors of the Honors College. I am deeply grateful for their generosity and commitment to the college, its students, and its mission. The Honors College attracts bright, motivated students dedicated to making an impact, and this support ensures their success both during their time at FIU and beyond," said Honors College Dean Juan Carlos Espinosa.

For more information about the Jorge and Darlene Pérez Scholars Scholarship and the Jorge and Darlene Pérez Excellence Award, please visit https://go.fiu.edu/Perez-Excellence-Award.

About FIU:

Florida International University is a Top 50, preeminent public research university with 55,000 students from all 50 states and more than 140 countries, as well as an alumni network of more than 340,000. Located in the global city of Miami, the university offers more than 200 degree programs at the undergraduate, graduate and professional levels, including medicine and law. FIU faculty are leaders in their fields and include National Academy members, Fulbright Scholars, and MacArthur Genius Fellows. A Carnegie R1 institution, FIU drives impactful research in environmental resilience, health, and technology and innovation. Home to the Wall of Wind and Institute of Environment, FIU stands at the forefront of discovery and innovation. With a focus on student success, economic mobility and community engagement, FIU is redefining what it means to be a public research university.

