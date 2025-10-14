Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Manny García returns to FIU to lead the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media, supported by Knight Foundation

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida International University (FIU) has selected Manny García to lead the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media. García will launch a new era of innovation and impact with support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

García will serve as the inaugural Knight Foundation Executive Director of the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media. This new leadership role is designed to shape the school's long-term vision, academic strategy, and external partnerships – bringing bold, innovative direction to journalism education at FIU.

"It's an honor and a full circle moment for me to not only be the founding executive director but to also return to FIU where I began my training as a journalist," said García, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winning journalist. "To have the support of the Knight Foundation and the Lee Caplin School of Journalism and Media is a win-win for our community."

The gift also supports investment in real-world newsroom experiences, advanced production technologies, and interdisciplinary collaborations that reflect the changing face of media. Plans include a mobile reporting lab for community-based storytelling and a next-gen media innovation studio to train students in immersive and data journalism.

"There is no better news ecosystem than South Florida," García said. "FIU is well positioned to be the premier training ground to graduate journalists who are leaders, critical thinkers, and problem solvers - exactly what our profession needs, students con chispa, with spark, who are fearless and creative, and do it the Caplin Way."

"We're proud to support the crucial work of preparing the next generation of journalists to serve their communities with integrity, innovation, and purpose," said Maribel Pérez Wadsworth, president and CEO of Knight Foundation. "The leadership of FIU and Manny reflects the deep commitment needed to fortify the talent pipeline of future journalists that will ensure communities have access to local news and information."

This gift aligns with FIU's core principles, which emphasize student success, research excellence, and real-world impact. The Caplin School's initiatives, fueled by this partnership, will empower students to become ethical, tech-savvy communicators who shape the future of media and democracy.

"The Caplin Way is rooted in experiential learning, where students develop the objective reporting, storytelling, technical, ethical, and leadership skills needed to thrive in today's dynamic media landscape. This investment strengthens our ability to deliver on our promise – connecting students with the industry, elevating standards, and advancing journalism that serves the public good," said Brian Schriner, dean of the College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts.

Kenneth C. Hall, President of the FIU Foundation, stated, "We are deeply grateful to the Knight Foundation for their continued partnership and belief in the transformative power of journalism. This gift reflects a shared commitment to advancing student success, faculty excellence, and community impact, the hallmarks of FIU's vision."

This support will drive the continued growth of the Caplin School towards becoming a national leader in journalism and media education.

About the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation:

We are social investors that support democracy by funding free expression and journalism, arts and culture in community, research in areas of media and democracy, and the success of American cities and towns where the Knight brothers once published newspapers. Learn more at kf.org .

About the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media:

The Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media at FIU prepares students to lead in the evolving media landscape through a curriculum grounded in ethics, innovation, and community engagement. The school is part of the College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts (CARTA) and is dedicated to producing impactful storytellers and media professionals.

About FIU:

Florida International University is a Top 50, preeminent public research university with 55,000 students from all 50 states and more than 140 countries, as well as an alumni network of more than 340,000. Located in the global city of Miami, the university offers more than 200 degree programs at the undergraduate, graduate and professional levels, including medicine and law. FIU faculty are leaders in their fields and include National Academy members, Fulbright Scholars, and MacArthur Genius Fellows. A Carnegie R1 institution, FIU drives impactful research in environmental resilience, health, and technology and innovation. Home to the Wall of Wind and Institute of Environment, FIU stands at the forefront of discovery and innovation. With a focus on student success, economic mobility and community engagement, FIU is redefining what it means to be a public research university.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Ruadez

305-348-8448

[email protected]

news.fiu.edu

@FIU

SOURCE Florida International University