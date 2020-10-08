Jorge Rodriguez, President and CEO of Claro Enterprise Solutions, Named to HITEC's Prestigious HITEC 100 List for 2021

President and CEO of Claro Enterprise Solutions named to HITEC 100 list of technology industry leaders. Tweet this

"2020 has been a year of challenges and unimaginable global change. During these times, our leaders have worked to change the conversation, using technology to innovate and working to create meaningful impact.," said HITEC Chairman, Guillermo Diaz, Jr., CEO of Kloudspot.

"It is because of these leaders and innovators that businesses and families around the world have been able to stay connected, functioning and forging a path forward. It is an extremely proud moment for the Hispanic community and the tech industry to recognize and celebrate these leaders," said Diaz.

"With each passing year, the HITEC 100 continues to strengthen in caliber and representation at the highest levels of the Hispanic talent in the technology industry. This year, HITEC received a record number of nominations, which shows the growth in visibility and impact that HITEC has in the community. We continue raising the bar in a more challenging selection process," said HITEC Board Member and Chair of the Awards Committee, Juan Carlos Gutierrez, Head of Latam Solution Architecture and Customer Success, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"Today, our customers, our industry and our business face unprecedented challenges," said Rodriguez. "I couldn't be prouder of how the Claro Enterprise Solutions team has embraced this new reality and found innovative solutions to meet extraordinary customer demands, and how we continue to evolve to meet the challenges of the fluid environment we are all operating in. To be recognized by HITEC for leadership at such a time is therefore particularly gratifying."

For more than a decade, HITEC has honored Hispanic professionals on the HITEC 100 list as part of the organization's mission to increase Hispanic representation and build stronger technology and executive leaders in the diversity-challenged technology industry. This mission aligns with Claro Enterprise Solutions' commitment to diversity as well as the company's history, culture and identity.

"Jorge has led by example throughout this difficult year," said Camila Casale, Chief Marketing Officer at Claro Enterprise Solutions. "He has committed himself to ensuring the safety of all of our employees, and he has enabled our organization to rapidly pivot to create solutions aligned to our customers' immediate and constantly changing requirements. As a team, we are honored to share this recognition with Jorge."

The awardees on the HITEC 100 list will be recognized virtually during the HITEC Awards Ceremony on December 8, 2020. The full list of the HITEC 100 can be viewed here.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions , LLC is a global technology services company that provides proven, tailored solutions and a seamless customer experience to help businesses evolve and adapt to constant change. The company has two decades of experience across 25 countries and focuses on continually developing new approaches to enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. From digital innovation to streamlined operations, from enhanced security to guaranteed reliability, our products and services help businesses run better, faster and more efficiently.

About HITEC

HITEC is a premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and IT technology executives who have built outstanding careers in information technology. HITEC's premier network spans the Americas and is focused on building stronger technology and executive leaders, leadership teams, corporations, and role models in a rapidly changing, flatter, and information technology centric world. These global leaders include executives leading Global 1000 corporations while others lead some of the largest Hispanic-owned technology firms across the Americas.

