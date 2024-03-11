Jorie Koster-Hale Named CEO at Falling Colors Corporation

SANTA FE, N.M., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data and financial processing company Falling Colors Corporation (FCC) has named Jorie Koster-Hale as its new CEO.

Koster-Hale, who joined FCC in 2018, holds a BA in linguistics (Pomona College) and a PhD in Cognitive Neuroscience (MIT). Prior to joining Falling Colors, she completed a postdoctoral fellowship (Harvard) and was lead data scientist for an enterprise AI company in Paris.

"It's exciting to make this step," says COO and General Counsel Sam Wolf. "Jorie's work over the past five years has thoroughly prepared her to lead the company. We're looking forward to seeing where she'll take us."

Co-founder Pamela Koster, stepping down as CEO of FCC, will remain CEO of the Falling Colors Group, which includes the charitable Falling Colors Foundation and FC3 Ltd. Co., currently renovating the historic White Building in Santa Fe. Co-founder Mindy Hale remains CFO of the Group.

"Jorie is ready to lead FCC into its future," said Koster. "Mindy and I look forward to moving our focus to the larger corporate group. Jorie guided us through the crucial steps of expanding outside of government into the private and non-profit sectors, as well as outside New Mexico, and she secured the renewal of our ASO contract in New Mexico. We know the company is in good hands."

Koster-Hale's plans include expanding Falling Colors' capacity to support public and behavioral health across the US, continuing to build an ethical and employee-centered governance structure, and ensuring that Falling Colors continues to thrive in the face of an uncertain economic and political environment. "Behavioral and public health are more important than ever, and it's critical that the public funds supporting these programs are used effectively and transparently," she says. "Our team and service platform ensure program compliance, substantially reducing the administrative burden on providers and funding agencies while also delivering robust and customized data to decisionmakers. Moreover, we do it while modeling fair and ethical business practices."

Founded in New Mexico and headquartered in Santa Fe, FCC has employees in ten states. The company was among the first to register under New Mexico's public benefit corporation law and is currently the 4th highest scoring B-Corporation in the world, having also won "Best for the World" two years in a row. FCC was selected "Most Ethical Business in New Mexico" by Zen Business.

