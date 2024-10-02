JOS. A. MAGNUS WHISKEY AND PARTAGAS CIGARS ANNOUNCE A PARTNERSHIP FORGED IN CRAFTSMANSHIP

Blending Heritage and Quality, New Alliance Offers Unique Pairing for Connoisseurs and Novices Alike — Plus a Chance to Win an Exclusive Whiskey and Cigar Experience!

HOLLAND, Mich., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jos. A. Magnus and Partagas Cigars announce a strategic partnership, merging the world of fine spirits and premium cigars with a shared commitment to craftsmanship and expertise. This exclusive alliance will introduce connoisseurs and novices alike to a unique pairing from both brands, blending the rich, complex flavors of Jos. A Magnus' esteemed Cigar Blend Bourbon with the sophisticated, artisanal craftsmanship of Partagas' distinguished cigars.

Jos. A. Magnus & Co. Cigar Blend Bourbon

"Our partnership with Scandinavian Tobacco Group's Partagas Cigars marks a significant milestone in our journey to create opportunities for our consumers to experience the values that make Magnus so special - the craftsmanship and care endemic to the American spirit," said Ali Anderson, CEO of CraftCo., Jos. A. Magnus' parent company. "By combining the rich heritage of our whiskey with the sophisticated elegance of Partagas Cigars, we are creating a unique synergy that celebrates the finest elements of both worlds. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to excellence and dedication to offering our customers the ultimate indulgence."

The Cigar Blend and Valle Verde Pairing

Both brands worked jointly to select complementary offerings from their portfolios showcasing the pinnacle of the smoking and imbibing experience: Jos. A. Magnus Cigar Blend Bourbon and Partagas Valle Verde Cigars.

Created by esteemed Master Blender Nancy Fraley, the Magnus Cigar Blend is designed to pair exceptionally well with cigars, enhancing both the whiskey and cigar-tasting experience. As the world's first bourbon cigar blend, this expression aims to provide a rich, robust flavor profile that stands up to the strong flavors of cigars. A blend of straight bourbon whiskies that have been finished in various types of casks, including Armagnac, Sherry, and Cognac barrels, Cigar Blend, offers notes of dried fruit, rich caramel, dark chocolate, spices, and tobacco, the combination of which are intended to create a harmonious balance when enjoyed with a cigar.

The epitome of handcrafted quality, Partagas Valle Verde Cigars are made with a focus on craftsmanship, using traditional methods to ensure a high-quality smoking experience. Partagas Valle Verde is a smooth, complex four-country blend. Valle Verde the first Partagas crafted with a Mexican San Andrés wrapper. Traditionally known for its strength, we created a mellow and elegant wrapper with notes of earth, sweet, and cocoa. Below the surface lies Cameroon, Nicaraguan, and Mexican tobaccos that add a subtle spice, creating a smoke fit for every palate. Partagas Valle Verde is an elevated, elegant smoke, with notes of earth, spice, leather, coffee, and various types of wood. Valle Verde is the San Andres cigar worthy of wearing the Partagas name.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Jos. A. Magnus in this exceptional partnership," said John Hakim, Partagas Cigars Brand Manager. "The fusion of our meticulously crafted cigars with the distinguished flavors of Jos. A. Magnus Cigar Blend offers an extraordinary experience for our fans, with a stellar pairing right out of the gates."

To celebrate this union, Magnus and Partagas are announcing an extraordinary giveaway for its fans. One lucky winner will receive an unforgettable prize package, including Partagas prize pack including a custom-designed humidor, a Jos. A. Magnus whiskey barrel head signed by renowned Master Blender Nancy Fraley, and an exclusive opportunity to meet the legendary blender herself in a virtual one-on-one session. Participants can enter the drawing from now until October 31st at 11:59PM ET. Please visit josephmagnus.com/giveaway to enter.

For more information on Jos. A. Magnus' full portfolio of offerings, visit www.josephmagnus.com or instagram.com/josamagnus, and for a full slate of offerings from Partagas Cigars, visit www.partagas.com or instagram.com/partagas_cigars.

About Jos. A. Magnus

More than 125 years after the doors to his distillery were first opened, Joseph Magnus whiskeys are still a means to promote good conversation, close fellowship, and the interchange of deeds and pleasant thoughts. Remarkable then and remarkable now, Jos. A Magnus embodies the very best of American ingenuity and craftsmanship, aiming to reshape whiskey fans' conceptions of the classic American spirit. Jos. A. Magnus is proud to produce a highly acclaimed and awarded line of bourbons and gins, including its signature Joseph Magnus Bourbon, its feted Cigar Blend and Murray Hill Club bourbons, and its Vigilant Navy Strength and District Dry gins. For more information, visit www.josephmagnus.com

About Partagas Cigars

For almost 180 years Partagas has set the standard of excellence. Partagas cigars are not about being flashy or trying to impress others. Partagas is about quality, consistency and passion. Partagas knows what makes an outstanding cigar. It is not about following trends or bowing to pressure. It is about following our traditions, finding ways to innovate and being unapologetic about what we know is right. Cigar lovers who want an unparalleled experience and uncompromising quality know that the only cigar worth smoking is Partagas. That's why for us and for our fans, it is Partagas Y Nada Mas (Partagas and nothing else). For more information, visit www.Partagas.com

